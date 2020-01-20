News National Brendan Nelson lands plum Boeing role

Brendan Nelson lands plum Boeing role

Former federal MP Brendan Nelson will begin his new role as president of Boeing Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific next month. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Former Australian War Memorial director Brendan Nelson has been named president of Boeing Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific.

Dr Nelson, who is also a former federal defence minister, will begin the role next month in Sydney.

“It is an honour to join a global company like Boeing whose proud legacy here in Australia dates back more than 90 years to the earliest days of Australian aircraft manufacturing,” Dr Nelson said in a statement on Monday.

Dr Nelson retired from his AWM position last year after seven years in the role, which has been filled by defence veteran Matt Anderson.

Dr Nelson will become chairman of Boeing Australia’s board as well as the senior leader for about 4000 employees.

Boeing is a regular donor to the AWM and one of its corporate partners.

-AAP

Trending Now

Australian Open: As the smoke clears, Kyrgios is feeling the positive vibes
Joe Hockey hits taxpayers with $45,000 garden party bill – but we aren’t allowed to know who went
How stupid can you get? Dimwit louts gallop down the straight at country race meeting
Hank Azaria will no longer voice The Simpsons’ Apu
Fears for wildlife as koala sanctuary French Island burns
No end – and little hope – in sight for retailing’s massive bloodbath