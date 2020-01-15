News National Victorian bushfires death toll rises as authorities confirm contractor’s death was fire-related

Victorian bushfires death toll rises as authorities confirm contractor’s death was fire-related

David Moresi was remembered as a "pillar" of his community. Photo: Supplied
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Victorian authorities have confirmed the death of a contractor working on a fire in East Gippsland last year was fire-related, bringing the death toll from the state’s bushfire crisis to five.

David Moresi, who was a contractor working at the Gelantipy fire, died as a result of a vehicle rollover on November 30, 2019.

Mr Moresi was working with colleagues using bulldozers to create containment lines for the W Tree section of the fire.

He was flung from his vehicle during a rollover at the end of a shift.

He died at the scene.

Authorities confirmed today his death would be added to the official fires death toll.

Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said he had attended the funeral which was a “fitting tribute” to a wonderful life.

“Our thoughts and condolences go to David’s widow, Judy, and family, given this tragic set of circumstances for someone who was working to keep our community safe,” Mr Crisp said.

Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMV) chief fire officer Chris Hardman described Mr Moresi as “a pillar of the community” and a “dedicated educator”.

“He loved the bush, he inspired so many people to be in the great outdoors.”

The Gelantipy fire started burning in East Gippsland in late November. Photo: DELWP/Ned Dawson

FFMV employees Mat Kavanagh, 43, and Bill Slade, 60, were killed while on the job this bushfire season.

Mr Hardman said it had been “a very difficult year” for the organisation.

Buchan man Mick Roberts and Maramingo Creek man Fred Becker also died during the fires.

More to come.

– ABC

Trending Now

This is why the economy could do with a little more inflation
Remembering the Iran plane crash victims
Why we should leave this Australia buried in the ashes of the bushfire crisis
Stardust found inside Murchison meteorite in Victoria is oldest-known solid material on Earth
Ukraine airline Iran
Iran announces multiple arrests for ‘unforgivable’ missile attack on plane
Tennis: Tomic’s out of the Open, but not quite forgotten