Recall issued for 18,000 vehicles fitted with potentially deadly Takata airbags

Toyota, Mazda and Suzuki are the latest manufacturers to voluntarily recall cars with the potentially deadly Takata NADI 5-AT airbags, and are offering to buy the vehicles back.

The recall applies to more than 18,000 cars made between 1996 and 1999, and includes the popular Toyota Starlet.

“These airbags could injure or kill people in the car by misdeploying in an accident and propelling parts or metal fragments into the cabin of the vehicle at high speed,” ACCC acting chair Stephen Ridgeway said on Friday.

Owners of the cars have been urged to stop driving them and contact their manufacturer.

Safety authorities have received reports of four incidents involving suspected misdeployments of these airbags in Australia, according to the ACCC.

There was a death and a serious injury in BMW cars, and a death and a serious injury in Toyota vehicles.

One of the victims was Sydney man Huy Neng Ngo.

He died minutes after a minor crash in 2017 when a fragment from his Takata airbag struck his neck.

Audi, BMW and Ford have been voluntarily recalling nearly 17,000 vehicles fitted with the airbags since November.

Honda and Mitsubishi are expected to begin similar recalls soon.

The eight manufacturers installed the airbags in about 78,000 cars in Australia.

