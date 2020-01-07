Liberal MP Craig Kelly has become embroiled in an unseemly online war of words with a television meteorologist after being called a climate denier during a trainwreck UK interview.

Mr Kelly was grilled by Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid over the coalition government’s stance on the Australian bushfire crisis and was branded “not a climate sceptic” but a “climate denier” by the show’s weather presenter Laura Tobin.

The member for the New South Wales electorate of Hughes later took to Facebook to call Tobin an “ignorant Pommy weather girl” who “doesn’t know what she’s talking about” in a since-deleted post.

Govt @LiberalAus MP denies climate change on UK TV. Challenged by presenter. On Facebook, MP calls her ‘Ignorant Pommy Weather Girl’. Uncensored by MP, followers pile in: ‘brain washed trollop’ ‘3/4 retarded’ ‘airhead’ ‘back in our day, weather girls were good looking sorts’. pic.twitter.com/pvmqqjHc32 — Louise Milligan (@Milliganreports) January 6, 2020

Tobin quickly responded on Twitter with the hashtag #notaweathergirl, outlining her impressive credentials. She holds degrees in physics and Meteorology, and was a former aviation forecaster for the Royal Air Force.

Yes I’m a Meteorologist

-A degree in Physics & Meteorology

-4 yrs as an aviation forecaster at the RAF

-12 yrs as a broadcast meteorologist

-Attended a @WMO Climate course last year & upto date with all the science #NotAWeatherGirl #IKnowWhatImTalkingAbout#DoYou?#ClimateChange https://t.co/fvwTpzftTI — Laura Tobin (@Lauratobin1) January 6, 2020

Mr Kelly was invited on Good Morning Britain to defend Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s trip to Hawaii and his own comments about climate change, oil and coal.

Mr Kelly’s appearance came after he told the BBC on Saturday that Australia’s bushfires were a result of a “drying” of the environment, but that Australian scientists had disproved any link between climate change and drought.

While Mr Morrison has stressed in recent days there is “no dispute” about the impact of global warming, Mr Kelly repeated his dissenting stance on Good Morning Britain, saying the bushfire crisis was due to a lack of hazard reduction burning.

The backbencher was called a “disgrace” by Morgan and told to “wake up”.

“To try to make out as some politicians have to hijack this debate, exploit this tragedy and push their ideological barrow, that somehow or another the Australian government could have done something by reducing its carbon emissions that would have reduced these bushfires is just complete nonsense,” Mr Kelly hit back.

Tobin weighed by condemning Australia’s carbon emissions commitments.

“At the moment we want everyone to commit in the world to be one-and-a-half degrees to lower our global temperature rise. You can’t even commit to two degrees,” she said.

“You have the second-highest carbon emission per person on Earth and you are burying your head in the sand … this is a climate emergency.”

Morgan described Mr Morrison’s disaster response and decision to vacation in Hawaii as a “dereliction of his duty as leader of Australia”.

“The truth is, he was absent when the fires were burning. Scott Morrison thought the right response to these fires erupting in Australia was to go lie on the beach in Hawaii,” he said.

Watch the full interview below:

Mr Kelly repeated his assessment of the bushfire crisis and his on-air altercation on Tuesday morning during an interview with ABC Radio’s Tom Tilly.

“The weather girl had no idea what she was talking about,” Mr Kelly said in response to Tilley’s suggestion he had been “schooled” by Tobin.

When asked if he was embarrassed by his performance on Good Morning Britain, Mr Kelly said he was merely doing his duty as a government MP.

“We have had these disasters in the past. Everybody’s got behind the leader. Unfortunately, during this disaster, we’ve seen people trying to exploit it for political advantage,” he said.

Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud described Mr Kelly’s comments as a “sideshow”.

“He doesn’t represent the views of the government,” Mr Littleproud told reporters on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t give a rats what he said, it’s irrelevant; let’s just focus on those people that are out there that need our help.”

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg also put Mr Kelly at arm’s length from the government.

“Our view of climate change is that it’s real. We accept the science,” Mr Frydenberg said.

While Mr Frydenberg said fuel loads had been a factor in the bushfires, he noted climate change was causing hotter, drier summers.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said he despaired of Mr Kelly’s comments.

“The tragedy is that he’s imposed those views along with a few others to ensure that Australia isn’t taking action,” Mr Albanese said.