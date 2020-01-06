Unprecedented bushfires are raging in every state and territory.

They have burnt five million hectares, claimed 23 lives, destroyed 1500 homes and killed half a billion animals.

Amid the ruins, though, are first responders, volunteers, charitable and community organisations and members of the general public, all rallying to help bushfire victims and injured wildlife.

From donating and volunteering to housing those who have lost their homes, here’s what you need to know about how to help.

Food and water

Foodbank is responsible for feeding 815,000 people across the nation every month. On top of that, the organisation is now leading the efforts to get food and water to bushfire-hit communities, relying entirely on donations from the public, business partners and the food industry, as well as hundreds of volunteers.

Foodbank Australia chief executive Brianna Casey said that the organisation had witnessed “an extraordinary display of generosity”.

“We have seen an outpouring of support over the last few days, with members of the public making enormous donations of food and groceries and funds to Foodbank to allow us to distribute essential food and grocery items to bushfire ravaged regions,” Ms Casey said.

Monetary donations are “critically important”, as Foodbank’s partnerships throughout the supply chain mean they can turn “every dollar you donate into two meals”.