Unprecedented bushfires are raging in every state and territory.
They have burnt five million hectares, claimed 23 lives, destroyed 1500 homes and killed half a billion animals.
Amid the ruins, though, are first responders, volunteers, charitable and community organisations and members of the general public, all rallying to help bushfire victims and injured wildlife.
From donating and volunteering to housing those who have lost their homes, here’s what you need to know about how to help.
Food and water
Foodbank is responsible for feeding 815,000 people across the nation every month. On top of that, the organisation is now leading the efforts to get food and water to bushfire-hit communities, relying entirely on donations from the public, business partners and the food industry, as well as hundreds of volunteers.
Foodbank Australia chief executive Brianna Casey said that the organisation had witnessed “an extraordinary display of generosity”.
“We have seen an outpouring of support over the last few days, with members of the public making enormous donations of food and groceries and funds to Foodbank to allow us to distribute essential food and grocery items to bushfire ravaged regions,” Ms Casey said.
We can actually turn $1 into $6 worth of food and groceries,” Ms Casey said.
“So it’s a really important way for you to stretch that donation even further.”
When it comes to donating food she said there was “a really specific list of items we need you to bring along, and in particular some items we don’t need you to bring along”.
“Space is at a premium at the moment. We’re trying to get all of these products into the community, we need the right products coming through,” Ms Casey said.
So keep up the great enthusiasm, but please do it in a really structured way.”
Check Foodbank’s website and social media pages for an up-to-date list of what’s needed in your area.
The organisation has also been “overwhelmed with offers of support and assistance” regarding volunteering.
All Foodbank volunteers receive prior training as the warehouses are “active live sites”. Visit the website to register your interest.
Donations of time, money, and goods will be needed not just in the coming weeks, but in the months and years, Ms Casey stressed.
“Please stick with it for the long haul here. It’s not just going to be the next few days and next few weeks, we’re going to need this important assistance for months and years ahead,” she said.
“We’ve been absolutely thrilled and overwhelmed by the support that we’ve received. And we would love it to continue.”
Humanitarian aid
Red Cross is currently on the ground supporting people in evacuation centres and recovery hubs across four states: NSW, Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia.
Red Cross is working on the humanitarian response – looking after emotional needs of those affected – which includes making wellbeing phone calls and distributing emergency grants to people who lost property.
“Our disaster work goes all year round. As well as responding to disasters when they occur we put a lot of effort in preparedness and recovery,” Red Cross spokeswoman Susan Cullinan said.
Recovery starts on day one as soon as a disaster hits.
“The earlier a community can think about life after a disaster the better the recovery will be.”
When it comes to the best way for the public to help, cash is king.
We aren’t able to receive donations of goods. In fact it’s something that often gets in the way of a response operation,” Ms Cullinan said.
However, you can donate quality clothing and small homewares to Red Cross shops across the nation which help fund the organisation’s everyday efforts.
New volunteers are always welcome, but Red Cross doesn’t accept “spontaneous” volunteers as training is required. You can fill out an application on the Red Cross website.
Emergency housing
If you’ve got a spare room, or a home, to offer to those affected by bushfires there are two ways to help.
Find A Bed was set up by Erin Riley to help match those displaced by bushfires with members of the public offering a place to stay, temporary homes for pets and animals, or even just somewhere to have a shower.
Visit the Find A Bed website to sign up.
Airbnb’s Open Homes Program is also helping to house people affected by bushfires, or helping with the recovery efforts.
Bushfire victims and relief workers can book free accommodation on Airbnb until January 16 via this link.
Beware of scammers
On Monday, the consumer watchdog warned that heartless scammers are fleecing the public by masquerading as legitimate charities.
“There are currently a wide range of appeals raising funds for people and animals affected by the bushfires. Unfortunately, some of these are scams,” the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said.
The ACCC has set up a dedicated phone number for the public to report bushfire-related scams: 1300 795 995
You can also make a report on the Scamwatch website.
Where to donate
Bushfire and disaster appeals
Firefighters
- NSW Rural Fire Service
- VIC Country Fire Authority
- SA Country Fire Service
- QLD Rural Fire Brigades Association
Wildlife