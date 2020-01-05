Trucks convoys driven by volunteers have hit the road to deliver essential supplies to fire-scarred towns in Victoria.

One convoy of 150 trucks departed from Bairnsdale today loaded with hay for animals, food, clothes and toiletries.

Malcolm Leys, from East Gippsland Livestock Exchange, is organising the convoy which is bound for communities like Buchan and Omeo in the fire-ravaged region.

“We’re taking everything from dog food, cat food, sheep feed, hay, toothbrushes, you name it,” Mr Leys said.

“It’s been such a wonderful response.”

The truck drivers were referred to as “an army of angels” at a briefing in Bairnsdale this morning.

Among them was Barney Langham, a tree lopper from Anglesea, whose truck is loaded hay — and his dogs, Coca and Ralph, who were tagging along for the ride.

“I just wanted to give back,” Mr Langham said.