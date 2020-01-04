Fire crews brace as bushfire emergency continues across Vic, NSW and SA

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced boosted federal assistance for bushfire fighting and disaster recovery, including calling out army reservists, extra planes and the use of a further naval vessel.

Speaking in Canberra on Saturday, Mr Morrison said the governor-general signed off on the call-out of around 3000 Australian Defence Force reservists to assist in fire-affected areas.

The amphibious vessel HMAS Adelaide and four extra planes would be leased to fight fires at a cost to the federal government of $20 million.

“The issue that is needed today is boots on the ground, planes in the air, ships at sea and trucks rolling into communities that have been impacted,” Mr Morrison said.

The announcement comes as a police forensic team is on its way to South Australia’s Kangaroo Island after two people were confirmed dead and fire crews continue to battle out-of-control bushfires across the island.

The latest tragedy comes as two Victorians were killed in the East Gippsland fire zone and another 21 people are still missing with seven emergency warnings issued as of 12pm on Saturday.

The deaths take the national bushfire death toll to 23 and are an ominous sign for NSW and Victoria bracing for a “fire onslaught” with terrifying conditions forecast for Saturday.

Wind gusts of almost 70km/h have already been recorded in Victoria’s Mt Hotham region and will continue to increase throughout the day, authorities warn.

Thousands of people remain in fire danger zones as Alpine Shire Mayor Peter Roper warned a southerly wind change later on Saturday could impact more remote communities including Dinner Plain, Falls Creek and north of Mt Buller.

In NSW, tens of thousands continue to flee the south coast as the death toll there stands at 17.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged people to evacuate bushfire hotspots while they still had time, but authorities have warned the window to leave is closing.

“All of the major road networks are still open, but we can’t guarantee that beyond the next few hours. So, there are still windows for people to get out,” she told reporters on Saturday.

More than 3000 firefighters are on the frontline, with 31 specialist strike teams in place across NSW as firefighters warn some towns cannot be defended.

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said temperatures would soar past 40 degrees in NSW before a “volatile” southerly wind sweeps through on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, SA Police said the Kangaroo Island deaths were initially thought linked to a burnt-out car found near Pardana.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said: “At the moment the focus is on informing [their] next of kin. Our hearts go out to the family of those people that have been affected.”

There have been no other reports of people missing and no other injuries but three fire crews endured burn-overs in their trucks.

A watch and act warning remains in place for the fire which has now destroyed about 100,000 hectares including large parts of the Flinders Chase National Park.

The operators of the Sealink ferry service said up to 300 people were currently at a relief centre in Kingscote seeking passage to the mainland and it was working with authorities to get them on board as soon as possible.

It urged other people planning to travel to the island to defer their trip if it was not essential.

However, homes and other properties are feared lost and tourism infrastructure and hundreds of hectares of plantation forest has been damaged or destroyed.

The blaze broke out late last month and was burning within containment lines before extreme weather conditions on Friday allowed it to breach control lines, with the fire described as “virtually unstoppable” as it began to spread quickly.

At one stage the entire island was subject to either an emergency warning or a watch and act advice with only the towns of Kingscote and Peneshaw on the east coast considered safe places.

The luxury Southern Ocean Lodge on the west coast suffered structural damage but the owners said all guests were moved to Kingscote or Adelaide before the threat intensified.

Six staff stayed to monitor the situation and activate the facility’s emergency plan but all had since been accounted for and were uninjured.

The owners said the lodge would remain closed but plans were already underway to rebuild.

Victorian death toll remains at two, with 21 missing

Twenty-one people are still missing in Victoria’s deadly bushfires raging in the state’s east that have already killed two men.

The number of missing people is expected to fluctuate, Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton says.

Authorities are trying to get into 18 isolated communities in East Gippsland and the northeast where fires have been raging all week, but so far access has only been achieved at two.

Many fires in East Gippsalnd have already merged and the current risk is the 124,000-hectare fire in the northeast at Corryong merges with another fire in NSW.

Fires and evacuation orders are also in place across Victoria’s Alpine region.

The wind change has already moved through Melbourne and was due to hit East Sale at 10am, Wangaratta about 1pm and Albury at 4pm.

“We have a long way to go today. Today is a very challenging day for all of us,” Mr Crisp said.

