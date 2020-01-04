First evacuees from fire-besieged Mallacoota arrive at Victorian dock

In an unprecedented naval evacuation of civilians in Australia’s history, the first evacuees from the fire-besieged holiday town of Mallacoota in East Gippsland have arrived at a Victorian port on the Mornington Peninsula.

HMAS Sycamore docked earlier than expected at Hastings on Saturday about 8am, carrying up to 60 people fleeing the deadly fires raging in Victoria’s east.

More people will be carried to safety on HMAS Choules, which is also on its way to Hastings.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said the evacuees will be transported to nearby relief centres including Somerville after their 20-hour journey.

“The evacuees are quite vulnerable,” police said.

Dry land at last for evacuees of the Mallacoota fires after many hours at sea. pic.twitter.com/croEBhjk9b — Mandy Squires (@mandy_squires) January 3, 2020

Victoria’s Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp told Nine’s Today Show up to 1085 people have been transported by both HMAS Sycamore and HMAS Choules.

The evacuations began on Friday morning after hundreds of people registered to leave on Thursday night at a Navy briefing at the Mallacoota town hall.

Their names and allocated vessels and times were posted on a wall. Many sobbed and were visibly distressed as they had to decide whether to stay or leave.

Once transported by smaller vessels, hundreds of families were ushered inside both ships where they were offered food, bedding and a “doggy play pen” for family pets.

Navy's HMAS Choules with evacuated passengers from Mallacoota, Victoria. You can hear the passengers dogs barking. I bet if people had pet giraffes & lamas, the Navy would have found room for them too. God bless them for pulling off the biggest mass evacuation in Oz history. pic.twitter.com/Hx1hmLj7cZ — 🇦🇺🇬🇧🇮🇪 ✝️ @EmmaDownUnder ✡️ 🇭🇺🇵🇱🇦🇺 (@emm_downunder) January 3, 2020

He said the evacuation went “smoothly” and HMAS Choules, with the majority of families and holiday-makers on board, is expected to dock about 4pm on Saturday.

Both ships will resupply and head back to Mallacoota to continue the evacuation of others still stranded on the foreshore and in caravan parks as thick smoke continues to blanket the eastern part of Victoria.

Commissioner Crisp said doctors and paramedics were on the ground to treat people, saying helicopters were on standby to evacuate more people when the smoke clears.

Emergency warnings across Victoria

Meanwhile, an emergency alert for Nowa Nowa in East Gippsland was issued about 8.30am on Saturday.

“There is a bushfire at Buchan Valley that is not yet under control,” the alert reads, taking the number of alerts to six across the state.

“The bushfire has escaped control lines at Mount Nowa Nowa and is spreading towards the Nowa Nowa township.”

People in the town are being told to leave via the Princes Highway towards Lakes Entrance.

SAT 4 JAN has been declared by the CFA as a day of Total Fire Ban in the following areas in Victoria: -Mallee

-Northern Country

-North East

-East Gippsland

-West & South Gippsland

-North Central No fires can be lit in the open air between 12:01am & 11:59pm hours on 04/01/2020. pic.twitter.com/p8LngtVzN8 — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) January 3, 2020

The Buchan Valley fire has merged with several others during the past week, with several alerts in place for townships bordering the blaze.

About 50 fires continue to burn across Victoria with more than 820,000 hectares destroyed – all mostly in the East Gippsland and northeast of the state.

Total fire bans have been declared on Saturday for the Mallee, Northern Country, North Central, North East, East Gippsland, West and South Gippsland weather districts.

An unprecedented state of disaster was declared on Thursday, triggering powers introduced after the devastating 2009 Black Saturday bushfires, including allowing authorities to compel people to leave.

Areas covered by the declaration are the East Gippsland Shire, Mansfield Shire, Wellington Shire, Wangaratta Rural Shire, Towong Shire and Alpine Shire. It also covers Mount Buller, Mount Hotham and the Mount Stirling Alpine Resorts.

Evacuation alerts are in place across East Gippsland and in the Alpine region.

Total fire bans are in place across the north and east of the state.

-with AAP