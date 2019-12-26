The deadly risks of driving on roads affected by bushfires have been highlighted in a shocking video in which a passenger screams “Get me out of here” after the fire jumps the road and embers fly into the windscreen.

Joel Walsh, who posted the video to Facebook, insists the road was not closed when the shocking images were captured on December 19 in New South Wales’ Central West.

But the driver and passenger has been slammed as “bloody idiots” for not turning back and continuing to drive towards the flames by social media users.

“Deadset, the dumbest thing I have ever seen,” one Facebook user said.

But a friend of Mr Walsh’s also posted, “gotta risk it for your biscuit, ay”.

He responds, “yes mate”.

The video has now been shared 11,000 times and sparked more than 5000 comments.

In the 44-second video, the road is pitch black with glowing red bushfires in the distance.

“Have you seen this road up here?” the driver asks.

As the car continues driving along the road, a female passenger realises the bushfire is about to jump the road.

“Look up there where it’s jumped. Holy f….n Good Night!”

Sensing the danger, she then appears to question why the car does not turn back.

“Oh my God! Oh, Joel, are you serious mate?” she says.

“Oh, feel it. Get me out of here.”

He replies: “Yeah, I am about to.”

The official advice to road users during the bushfires is to avoid bushland areas and do not wait for a warning to leave because if you are threatened by fire you may not get assistance.

With more families on the road from Boxing Day and throughout the school holidays, the Rural Fire Service is urging travellers to check and review their plans.

They warned road users to monitor fire conditions along the route as well as at their destination.

Motorists can monitor traffic in NSW at www.livetraffic.com for major road closures.

There are significant fires burning near populated areas that will experience extreme to severe fire danger, so heed the advice below.

If you’re caught in a danger zone