PM pays his respects to widows of firestorm’s tragic heroes

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has paid his respects to the widows of the two volunteer firefighters, Geoff Keaton and Andrew O’Dwyer, who died when their fire truck rolled after it was hit by a falling tree in terrifying bushfire conditions.

The two mothers, Melissa and Jess, gave birth to babies Charlotte and Harvey just two days apart in May 2018

The toddlers who lost their fathers in the accident are just 19 months old.

The emotional meeting took place privately on Sunday afternoon at the Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade, where the Prime Minister met with fire crews and their families devastated by the loss.

No photos or images were taken of the meeting out of respect for the grieving families.

However, Mr Morrison’s office confirmed he spent time with both partners, their parents and kids and “provided comfort and conveyed his sincere condolences for their loss.”

“When our volunteers go out there, they do it for so many reasons, but I can’t help but thinking that one of the most important things that inspires them is their love of family – family is community and they were out there defending their community on that fateful night,” he said.

“And [my wife] Jenny and I, our heart broke when he heard of their terrible loss and their great sacrifice and I just want to extend to them our great sympathies, our love and support.

“They’re getting tremendous support from their Rural Fire Service family out there at Horsley Park and from the broader families of the firefighting communities around the country.”