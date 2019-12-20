Bushfire crisis: Emergency for Adelaide as NSW, Vic brace for more severe weather

Thousands of firefighters are battling fires across NSW and Victoria, as catastrophic weather conditions ignite an out-of-control bushfire in the Adelaide Hills.

Record temperatures have already been seen in at Renmark Airport 48.3 degrees in South Australia, while Murray Bridge Airport recorded 48.1 degrees and Keith West 48.8 degrees.

An emergency warning was issued on Friday morning for a blaze near Cudlee Creek in uncontrolled grassland that was immediately threatening lives and homes.

The fire came as South Australia was set to have its worst day for fire conditions so far this summer. Catastrophic risk was declared in six districts, with a combination of extremely high temperatures, rising winds and potentially thousands of lightning strikes.

Temperatures in some parts of the state are expected to get close to 50 degrees. Adelaide was forecast to have a top of 46 degrees, which would make it the city’s hottest ever December day.

Conditions in Victoria are equally as severe, with the temperature in Melbourne forecast to hit 44 degrees by mid-afternoon, souring close to the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires, when it hit 46.4 degrees.

A smoke haze from NSW’s fires hit Melbourne’s CBD by mid Friday morning, as more than 64 fire incidents were recorded across the state.

Smoke is extending over #Victoria this morning from the #nswfires and the Gippsland fires, reducing visibility to around 1km in places. The smoke will gradually disperse over the next few hours, although generally hazy conditions are expected right across Victoria today. pic.twitter.com/T8AdM2RoHv — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) December 20, 2019

A gusty wind shift during the day will cause added dramas with the Country Fire Service warning that if fires start, they will be almost impossible to contain.

“Under these conditions, they will be so erratic and move so fast and develop so quickly it doesn’t matter how many firefighters, we’re not going to stop the forward spread of these fires,” Deputy Chief Officer Andrew Stark said.

“These are certainly the most dangerous conditions we’ve faced this season.”

There are 100 fires burning across the state, with half to be contained. Dangerous fire conditions forecast for Saturday – now is time to prepare. Schools are finishing up this week so review & check your travel plans along your route, & at your destination. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/0UAJR6mrul — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 20, 2019

Meanwhile, as the NSW Rural Fire Service rallied after the deaths of two experienced volunteer firefighters on Thursday, both with partners and babies, the state endured another “dangerously hot” day across coastal areas with more than 100 fires continuing to burn.

BOM acting NSW manager Jane Golding said temperatures would again rise into the mid-40s, with Penrith expecting a maximum of 47 degrees and coastal areas hitting the mid-to-high 30s.

“That’s dangerously hot weather,” she said.

She said there was some respite on the way for NSW as the southerly change moved eastwards towards the ranges.

Victoria urged not to be complacent

Swan Hill and Mildura, in Victoria’s far north-west are expected to reach 47 degrees on Friday. Mildura’s current December record is 44 degrees.

The fire danger rating will be very high to extreme across all Victorian regions and there is a statewide total fire ban.

“We saw more than 40 fires on Wednesday, and in some respects that was a taste of what will be coming on Friday,” Emergency management commissioner Andrew Crisp said on Thursday.

Emergency Victoria stressed the need to be bushfire ready, preparing and cleaning properties and developing an escape plan.

A southerly wind will bring on a cool change by the end of Friday, but thunderstorms without rain are likely, bringing the threat of lightning strikes.

Almost 500 firefighters are battling three uncontained fires in East Gippsland with 84 trucks and 41 dozers on the ground, the County Fire Authority says.

Another 118 firefighters are patrolling blazes at Somerton, on Melbourne’s northern fringes, while more than 260 firefighters remain at the contained Tambo Crossing fire.

Public Transport Victoria said extreme heat timetables will be in place on V/Line services, while Yarra Trams said services would be altered on Friday.

People across the three states are being urged to check on their neighbours, infants, the elderly and expectant mothers in the extreme heat.

“Asking someone inside to escape the heat of the day to see a film, swim in one of our pools or relax in an air-conditioned room could help prevent them becoming seriously unwell,” councillor Beverley Pinder said.

Queensland volatile

Firefighters are on high alert as the punishing heatwave pushes into south-east Queensland, creating scorching conditions and severe fire danger.

Almost 70 fires are burning across Queensland, up from 55 on Thursday, as the fire threat deepens.

Conditions are forecast to improve along the Queensland coast into next week but residents should remain on alert, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

“It is vital not to become complacent when hearing these continued warnings,’ forecaster Rosa Hoff told media on Friday

“The danger is as real as it was the first day we experienced it in Queensland.”

-with AAP