Protesters set up camp outside missing Scott Morrison’s official residence

Demonstrators have launched a “camp-out” at Scott Morrison’s Sydney prime ministerial residence, vowing to stay put until he returns from holiday.

Climate protesters on Thursday morning set up a tent city outside Kirribilli House as they demanded urgent action amid unprecedented bushfires.

The Prime Minister is reportedly on a family holiday in Hawaii, although his office has repeatedly refuse to confirm where he is.

Student Ambrose Hayes, one of the organisers of Thursday’s protest, said activists planned to remain at the residence until December 26, when they believe Mr Morrison will return home.

The 14-year-old encouraged people to bring tents, snacks, dust masks and board games to the “Kirribilli camp-out”.

The Sydney student said he believed Mr Morrison’s holiday was badly timed.

“Even though he’s entitled to a holiday, it shouldn’t be at a time where Australia is in crisis,” he said.

“Our direct message to Scott Morrison is for him to come home. Even though he’s entitled to a holiday, it shouldn’t be at a time where Australia is in crisis,” Ambrose told the gathering.

Ambrose joined other students representing the Schools Strike 4 Climate movement, as well as politicians and health professionals.

Riot squad officers were at the scene in Sydney’s north as the protest began outside the harbour-front property. Later on Thursday, there were several arrests – NSW Greens MP David Shoebridge was reportedly among them.

Green MP David Shoebridge (@ShoebridgeMLC) arrested outside Kirribilli House after failing to comply with a move-on order.#ClimateProtest #sydneysmoke pic.twitter.com/JzE0rsYKkS — River McCrossen (@RivOMac) December 19, 2019

Elsewhere, demonstrators, some them wearing Hawaiian shirts, carried placards declaring “the time to talk is now” and “C’mon SloMo”.

They called on the federal government to take immediate action on climate change and urged no new coal and gas projects, a transition to 100 per cent renewables and funding for affected fossil fuel workers.

Sydney doctor Dr Kim Loo said there was no framework currently in place to deal with the effects of climate change on health.

“It is negligent not to do anything about mitigation or adaptation. It is criminal to continue mining, burning, exporting oil, coal and gas because it’s fuelling the crisis,” Dr Loo told the crowd.

“And this is the greatest crisis to our health in the 21st century.”

Cheers erupted as Greens senator Dr Mehreen Faruqi said Mr Morrison was missing at a time of crisis.

“Everyone is gathered here today to ask one question, ‘Where the bloody hell is the prime minister?'” Dr Faruqi said.

-with AAP