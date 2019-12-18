New Zealand investor and corporate raider Sir Ron Brierley has been charged over the alleged possession of child abuse material.

Police on Wednesday said an 82-year-old man was stopped by Australian Border Force officers at Sydney International Airport on Tuesday morning.

“The man’s carry-on luggage was searched before the contents of his laptop and electronic storage devices were reviewed, which are alleged to have contained large amounts of child abuse material,” NSW Police said in a statement.

The Point Piper man, named in media reports as multi-millionaire Sir Ron, has been charged with six counts of possessing child abuse material.

He’s been granted strict conditional bail ahead of a scheduled appearance at Downing Centre Local Court in February.

-AAP