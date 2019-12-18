News National Corporate raider Ron Brierley arrested in Sydney
Updated:

Corporate raider Ron Brierley arrested in Sydney

Ron Brierley has reportedly been charged with allegedly possessing of child abuse material. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

New Zealand investor and corporate raider Sir Ron Brierley has been charged over the alleged possession of child abuse material.

Police on Wednesday said an 82-year-old man was stopped by Australian Border Force officers at Sydney International Airport on Tuesday morning.

“The man’s carry-on luggage was searched before the contents of his laptop and electronic storage devices were reviewed, which are alleged to have contained large amounts of child abuse material,” NSW Police said in a statement.

The Point Piper man, named in media reports as multi-millionaire Sir Ron, has been charged with six counts of possessing child abuse material.

He’s been granted strict conditional bail ahead of a scheduled appearance at Downing Centre Local Court in February.

-AAP

Trending Now

‘A bad judgment call’: Scott Morrison’s holiday flies in face of Black Saturday attacks
Grinch
‘War on Christmas’: Is there any proof our traditions are under threat?
scott morrison hawaii business class
Scott Morrison escaped Sydney’s bushfires on a business class flight to Hawaii
‘Vocation compass’: Your social media habits could help you pick the right career
Owner-occupiers lead housing recovery as investor market share hits record low
Pope orders an end to ‘secrecy’ surrounding child sex abuse