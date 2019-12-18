Australia has sweltered through its hottest day on record – but it’s a record set to be quickly broken as a December heatwave moves across the country.

The weather bureau said the average temperature across Australia on Tuesday was 40.9 degrees – breaking the mark of 40.3, set in January 2013.

Temperatures were well over 45 degrees for much of the interior on Tuesday, although the location record (50.7 degrees at Oodnadatta) is safe for now.

The heat is expected to keep building in coming days the air mass moves east and north.

Temperatures soared across South Australia and Victoria on Wednesday, with Adelaide facing a four-day run that is expected to peak at 44 degrees on Friday.

In north-western NSW, the weather bureau’s Smithville outpost recorded 44 degrees on Wednesday afternoon – the highest in the state.

Other places also sweltered, with Wilcannia recording 42.5 degrees, Borrona Downs 43.1 and Tibooburra 42.9.

Parts of Queensland also sweltered, despite a cool change bringing relief to Brisbane after it hit 41.2 degrees on Monday, its highest December temperature since 1981.

Melbourne reached 39.7 just before 3pm (AEDT), although a cool change was set to bring some brief respite to the Victorian capital.

And authorities the scorching heat is only going to get worse.

“We’ve got some very hot air that will be dragged from central Australia into NSW by northerly and westerly winds over the next couple of days, this will bring hot temperatures to most of NSW up to the mid 40s in most of inland NSW for the next couple of days,” Bureau of Mspokeswoman Elli Blandford said.

“We’re expecting very hot temperatures, well above averages for this time of year.”

The heat has prompted health warnings from state authorities, with NSW Health medical adviser Dr Adi Vyas urging people to take extra precautions.

“We know that combined effects of bushfire smoke and extreme temperatures have potential to cause severe illness, hospital admissions and even death,” he said.

“Heat puts lot of strain on the body and can cause dehydration, heat stress and heat stroke. It can also make underlying conditions worse. People over the age of 75, people with chronic conditions and those who live alone are most vulnerable.”

On Wednesday, Victorian country rail operator V/Line cut trains to an “extreme heat timetable”, while Melbourne public transport operators said they would monitor conditions.

Drivers have also been warned to check vehicles before hitting the roads, as breakdowns are more likely to happen in extreme heat.

Meanwhile, police have warned drivers not to leave children in cars in hot weather – after officers in NSW were called to two incidents in Griffith at the weekend.

Murrumbidgee Police District Inspector Kim Traynor said the four children were fortunate to have been harmed.

“By leaving your child in a car you are placing them at great risk of dehydration and heat stroke, or even abduction,” Inspector Traynor said.

“We are urging the community to be mindful, particularly as the weather heats up.”

In NSW, the heatwave will elevate fire risk as it moves through parts of the state still battling more than 100 bushfires on Thursday.

Firefighters will confront an “enormous challenge” as temperatures soar and volatile winds whip up dangerous bushfires burning across NSW.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state faced significant bushfire risk on Thursday and Saturday, with the potential for “exceedingly concerning” winds to blow embers well ahead of fire fronts.

“We’re going to have a number of wind fronts escalating the fuel, the fires burning, and the potential to have spot fires and embers travelling very long distances,” she said.

“It’s going to mean very unpredictable fire conditions.”

RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said fires would be “erratic and significant” due to volatile winds across the state.

“We can expect the winds to be up and conditions to be at their peak very early in the morning and we’ll have high sustained fire dangers for something like 15 hours,” he said.

There is a statewide total fire ban for NSW until midnight Saturday.

Firefighters were working around the clock on Tuesday and Wednesday to contain fires before the worst of the conditions hit.

NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said complacency was the biggest threat.

“Just because you haven’t seen a fire at the end of your street, just because you can’t see smoke in your suburb, doesn’t mean that you are not at risk,” he said.

Meanwhile, Victoria could record its hottest December day on Friday if centres in the north-west, such as Mildura and Swan Hill, reach a forecast 47 degrees.

“We’re expecting a lot of December records to be challenged, particularly in north-west, north-central Victoria. Some parts of north-west Victoria may get very close to records for any time of the year,” BOM climatologist Dr Blair Trewin said.

Mildura is forecast to swelter through three consecutive days of 45 degrees and above.

“That’s only happened once before in 1939 so it is certainly a very significant heatwave, particularly for December,” he said.

There will be total fire bans across much of Victoria on Thursday, extending to the whole state later in the week.

