Firefighters are hurriedly backburning to deepen containment lines to stop the most threatening of bushfires spreading closer to homes, as the country prepares for a heatwave that’s expected to fan fires this week.

But while on the ground the focus is on containing the threat, in Canberra circles more fuel is being added to a rumour that Scott Morrison is “missing in action” on holidays in Hawaii.

As The New Daily reported on Tuesday, the PM’s office is keeping his location secret. But it did confirm he’s on holidays with wife Jenny and their girls.

It’s only further angered critics who claim the country is being left without leadership in the middle of a climate change crisis.

Now, former fire chiefs have made a call to arms, saying it’s time to put climate matters into their hands and put together a “national” firefighting response.

Emergency Leaders for Climate Action – a coalition that’s grown to include 29 former emergency services bosses – said a leadership vacuum had been left by the Morrison government.

The group is calling for leaders to convene at a roundtable to discuss the climate crisis and its role in bushfire emergencies.

“I hope the Prime Minister will suddenly show some national leadership and say ‘Yes, I get it and I can see it and we’ll get people together to deal with the crisis’,” former Fire and Rescue NSW commissioner Greg Mullins said.

“But I don’t see any suggestion that’s going to happen. They really are missing in action.”

Mr Mullins said Mr Morrison recently announced $11 million for aerial firefighting only because he was “embarrassed” into it.

“My major concern with the policy response from Canberra is they have resisted extra funding requests, initially resisted the use of the military, and they were embarrassed into doing those things,” he said.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said Labor would engage with the group invited.

“I think it’s shameful that the government has not sat down with the fire chiefs,” he said on Tuesday.

“It is shameful in the extreme that Scott Morrison hasn’t taken the views of those senior firies on board.”

But federal Water Minister David Littleproud insisted the government was doing its bit.

“As the Prime Minister has said, and most cabinet ministers, we’ve made a commitment to the global community around emissions and we’re working towards that and we’ll put the shoulder to the wheel and make sure we live up to it,” he told ABC television.

Mr Littleproud said his door was open to speak with the ex-fire chiefs and “anyone else with the wisdom and knowledge I don’t have”.

Former ACT Emergency Services Authority commissioner Peter Dunn said climate change was contributing to massive droughts and extreme weather events.

“The thing that comes through all the time is we need to coordinate at a national level new methods of firefighting,” he said.

“Business as usual doesn’t work and we need a roundtable to get that sort of thinking with all agencies involved.”

Former Tasmania Fire Service chief Mike Brown said a fresh national approach to bushfire management was needed “across the board”.

“Fires don’t recognise state boundaries. We need services to be able to adapt to this new normal,” he said.

“We are seeing major losses at the moment and we are only a week into summer. There’s some urgency about this.”

-with AAP