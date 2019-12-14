Computer glitch zaps Myer stores nationwide and infuriates Christmas shoppers

Just 11 days out from Christmas, department store chain Myer is suffering nationwide technical issues causing registers to restart in stores.

Shoppers have been left unable to purchase Christmas gifts and line up in store until systems fully resume.

A Myer spokesperson said confirmed technical issues were affecting registers in stores.

“Our teams are working to get registers up and running as quickly as possible.”

“We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused during this time.”

The technical issue started at around 1:20 pm AEST in Myer stores across the country. Myer has 61 stores in Australia.

There is no impact to company’s website.

Deputy Chair of the ABC Dr Kirstin Ferguson was finishing her Christmas shopping when the outage took place.

“Nightmare for Myers on what must be one of the busiest shopping days of the year. I had an armful of stuff to buy in a queue 10 people deep and we have now all left the store empty handed,” she tweeted.

Adam James was shopping at the Bourke St Mall in Melbourne and told the ABC there were queues up to 20 metres long inside the Myer store.

“I wasn’t able to purchase my items in the end,” he said.

“The outage had been going for an hour with no return indicated.

“There were some registers still working so queues for them were 15 to 20 metres long. I waited in one for about 15 minutes, then it crashed too.”

Mr James said some shoppers were upset at the lack of communication rather than the outage.

“Staff were great, but they didn’t get much in terms of information to pass on to customers,” he said.

Others shoppers have also taken to Twitter to voice their frustrations.

@myer how can you be a major retailer and not have a back up plan if the tills go down or back up wireless eftpos 🤷‍♀️ I can’t begin to imagine how much money you have lost nationally. Meanwhile the smaller retailers are singing your praises. — Sarah J Ryan (@sarahjaynedell) December 14, 2019

