Coalition extends lead in latest Newspoll

The Coalition has jumped ahead of Labor in the latest Newspoll, giving prime minister Scott Morrison an extended lead to cap off the political year.

The December Newspoll shows the coalition leads Labor 52 per cent to 48 on a two-party-preferred basis, compared with 51 per cent to 49 a fortnight ago.

Support for the coalition has gone up one per cent to 42 per cent while Labor’s primary vote is unchanged on 38 per cent.

The poll follows the last sitting fortnight of parliament where the government was unable to get its union-busting legislation passed and the prime minister was under pressure on Energy Minister Angus Taylor, who is being investigated over forged documents on the Sydney mayor’s travel spend.

However, the government was able to repeal the medevac law that was passed before the election.

Mr Morrison remains the preferred prime minister, with a two-point lift in his personal satisfaction rating to 45 per cent, but Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese enjoyed a similar lift, The Australian reports.

Voters believed Mr Morrison was a stronger and more decisive leader than Mr ­Albanese.

But it’s not all good news for the prime minister, with 58 per cent of people describing him as arrogant compared with 40 per cent assigning this attribute to Mr Albanese.

When it came to who was most in touch with Australians, voters felt the Opposition Leader cared more for people, whereas votes said Mr Morrison had more experience.

Mr Morrison came out on top for being a strong and decisive leader, scoring 60 per cent of the vote compared with 51 per cent for Mr Albanese.

Again. 60 per cent of voters agreed Mr Morrison had a vision for Australia, compared with 54 per cent for Mr Albanese.

As for One Nation, their vote remains unchanged on 5 per cent.