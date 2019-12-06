Stifling heat is expected to raise bushfire threats in Queensland from Friday as blazes continue to burn across many states.

Firefighters battled infernos overnight stretching from the NSW south coast all the way to the Queensland border, ahead of yet another day of severe fire dangers in both states.

Almost the entire coastal area of NSW and much of the state’s northeast have a severe fire danger rating for Friday.

Meanwhile Queensland is bracing for a heatwave heading into the weekend, with temperatures to push past 40 degrees in the Lockyer Valley and Ipswich on Friday.

“In eastern parts of Queensland, we are experiencing heatwave conditions as we are seeing temperatures between two and six degrees above average,” the Bureau of Meteorology’s Jess Gardner said.

“That will continue to increase over the coming days, peaking on Friday and Saturday getting up to 12 degrees above average.”

The dire forecast has emergency crews on alert amid concern properties have been lost to a fast-moving bushfire on Queensland’s Darling Downs.

Queensland Police on Friday morning revoked an emergency declaration near Cypress Gardens which had been threatened by a large fire near Millmerran which had blackened almost 1200 hectares.

More than 200,000 hectares have been burnt across the state since the beginning of the unprecedented bushfire season.

NSW had 96 bushfires burning across the state on Friday morning and less than half were contained.

Six were at ‘watch and act’ level, including the Currowan fire north of Batemans Bay, the Three Mile blaze and the Gospers Mountain at Lithgow and the Little L Complex and Paddock Run fires near Singleton.

But NSW Rural Fire Service deputy commissioner Rob Rogers warned this could shift back up to emergency level during the day as hot and windy conditions increase.

This is the moment when the Green Wattle fire ran and impacted on communities at Orangeville last night. There to meet it head-on were residents and firefighters from #NSWRFS and @FRNSW, working together to save what they could. #nswfires https://t.co/eA1srgyvFA — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 5, 2019

More than 2000 firefighters remain in the field battling the blazes.

Total fire bans will be in place for the far South Coast and the Monaro alpine, southern ranges, Illawarra-Shoalhaven, central ranges, Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter, northern slopes and northwestern regions.

Meanwhile the longest period of air pollution on record in NSW is set to continue with the Bureau of Meteorology saying heavy smoke from the bushfires ringing Sydney will linger in the city basin until Saturday.

Sydney’s air quality is forecast to be poor on Friday.