Victoria’s notorious Lawyer X will be forced to give evidence at an royal commission despite claiming she is too sick.

Lawyer-turned-informer Nicola Gobbo will be required to give evidence to the Royal Commission into the Management of Police Informers, which was set up after she snitched on a number of her underworld clients.

“Ms Gobbo will give evidence by telephone on January 29, 2020,” Commissioner Margaret McMurdo ruled on Wednesday.

The commissioner accepted the former barrister did have mental and physical health issues but believed they were not sufficient to avoid giving evidence.

If she does not make herself available, the commission can ask for her to be charged with failing to comply with the order.

“The commission is willing to take her evidence over short periods, by telephone to accommodate her medical conditions,” Ms McMurdo said.

The medical opinions on Ms Gobbo’s ability to give evidence were based on the accuracy of what she told her medical practitioners, the commissioner added.

