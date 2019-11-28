The Senate was to vote on the Morrison government’s push to make it easier to deregister unions and ban officials at 4.30pm on Thursday, with the Coalition appearing to have the numbers to see the controversial bill become law.

The government’s “ensuring integrity” bill was expected to pass with support from crossbench senators.

Pauline Hanson was set to vote in favour after securing government support for changes she had sought.

Under the One Nation amendments, unions will face action for criminal conviction or a civil court orders only, rather than findings against them.

“The intent of these changes is to further protect Australian workers and minimise the risk of deregistration over paperwork misdemeanours,” Senator Hanson told parliament.

Centre Alliance will also back the bill after getting the government to attach a three-strike demerit point system for unions and officials.

Other changes include removing the minister’s power to apply for deregistration and reducing the grounds for disqualification.

A public interest test for union mergers will be applied only if one of the organisations has a history of rule-breaking.

Tasmanian independent Jacqui Lambie had previously vowed to support the bill unless construction union boss John Setka quits.

But Senator Lambie said on Thursday she was not prepared to throw every union member in the country under the bus because Mr Setka refuseds to go.

The government appeared likely to reject Senator Lambie’s amendments to ensure unprotected industrial action was not grounds for officials to be disqualified.

“It’s only through my amendments that the right to strike is protected,” Senator Lambie said.

“Anything less is frankly un-Australian and I’m shocked nobody else has seen to protect that fundamental right.”

Earlier, Labor Senate leader Penny Wong accused the government of ramming through the bill after the upper house supported a motion to have the final vote on Thursday afternoon.

“We have a government with no integrity, a government whose integrity is in tatters, coming into this chamber and demanding the legislation be passed in the name of ensuring integrity,” she told parliament.

“This bill is not about integrity, this bill is about an attack on working people and their representatives.”

Government Senate leader Mathias Cormann said passing the bill was critically important to crack down on unions which repeatedly break the law.

“This bill does nothing to prevent organisations which respect the law from continuing to work in their members’ interest,” he said.

Cabinet minister Simon Birmingham accused the opposition of being a “pack of rank hypocrites”, saying the bill had been debated for two days during extended sitting hours.

“Yet, of course you’ll hear howls and complaints claiming that this is somehow being rammed through,” he said.

The Greens, who oppose the bill, will try to amend it so the new regime doesn’t come into place until a national integrity commission is up and running.

If the amendments are accepted in the Senate, the bill will return to the lower house for final approval.

