Jacqui Lambie silent on medevac trade for NZ deal

Crucial Senate crossbencher Jacqui Lambie has refused to confirm or deny reports she will help scrap the controversial medevac laws if refugees being held offshore are sent to New Zealand.

“I’ve had 10 journos put to me unsourced rumours about what I’ve proposed to the government – but I can’t comment on any,” Senator Lambie tweeted on Thursday.

“Only three offices know the condition – mine, the PM’s and the minister. Everyone else is just speculating.”

Senator Lambie has said she will support the Morrison government’s push to unwind the medevac laws on one condition, but has not said what that is.

“The condition I have put to the government is a sensible and reasonable proposition, that I have arrived at through extensive consultation,” she said on Wednesday.

“I am aware that it is within the capacity of the government to accept it.”

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is also tight-lipped on the ultimatum.

He needs Senator Lambie’s vote to repeal the medevac laws.

“Obviously we’ve been in discussions with Jacqui and it’s just not something I can comment on publicly at the moment,” Mr Dutton told 2GB radio.

“I think Jacqui can support the bill and I think she should support the bill.”

Sources close to negotiations between Senator Lambie and the government have told Nine newspapers her vote could be secured in return for accepting the New Zealand deal.

New Zealand has long offered to take 150 refugees a year from Australia’s offshore processing centres in Papua New Guinea and Nauru.

The Coalition has always refused to take up the offer, claiming it could trigger an influx of asylum-seeker boats.

Mr Dutton has said Australia will consider taking up the New Zealand offer “when and if” it would not encourage more boat arrivals.

The medevac laws, which passed against the government’s will earlier this year, gave doctors a greater say in granting medical transfers to sick refugees being held offshore.

About 500 refugees and asylum seekers remain on Nauru and in Papua New Guinea.

-AAP