News National Poll: Overwhelming majority of Australians want policing of social media
Updated:

Poll: Overwhelming majority of Australians want policing of social media

twitter-outage
Australians are sick and tired of social media's anything-goes wild frontier. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Almost three quarters of Australians want tighter controls surrounding political advertising on social media platforms as a new report found current regulation is “grossly inadequate”.

A survey by Essential Research found 73 per cent of respondents support requiring social media platforms to ensure political ads are factual, while 70 per cent believe platforms should be required to confirm the organisations advertising are registered locally.

The figures were released as part of a report by the Australia Institute on the impact of social media on the 2019 election.

It found misinformation on social media was rife and the absence of blackouts increased its influence in the final days of the campaign.

The report by the institute’s Centre for Responsible Technology found the regulation over social media during elections is grossly inadequate.

Centre director Peter Lewis said the report, backed by public research, suggest the time has come to regulate social media during elections.

“This report shows that election regulations have not kept pace with technological change and the big social media platforms are currently operating as a law unto themselves,” Mr Lewis said.

“The experience across western democracy is that the way these online platforms are operating is driving division, amplifying discord and abrogating any responsibility to ensure political advertisements are true.”

-AAP

Trending Now

Woman charged with double murder after two little girls pulled from hot car
Project Sunrise
What we’ve learned from Qantas’ long-haul flights
On red-hot days, police try to track arsonists – but firebugs still strike
cafe del mar bali
Is this the best beach club in the world? It certainly has the price tag for it
Marie Kondo
Marie Kondo is back – to clutter your life with her stuff
Political paralysis deepens in Israel as PM Benjamin Netanyahu indicted