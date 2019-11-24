Australia’s spy agency ASIO has confirmed there is an active investigation into claims a Melbourne car dealer ‘Nick’ Zhao, 32, was allegedly cultivated by a Chinese espionage ring to install him in Parliament as a Liberal Party MP.

Mr Zhao allegedly told ASIO about the Chinese espionage attempts last year and was later found dead in a Melbourne hotel room in March.

A coronial inquiry will now be held into his death and the events leading up to it.

Channel Nine’s 60 Minutes program aired the claims on Sunday night, including allegations China offered $1 million to pay for the political campaign.

In the weeks since Wang came forward to us, he says he's also met with ASIO. He's seeking Australia's protection – but there are no guarantees he'll get it. Federal MP Andrew Hastie says he deserves our help.

The luxury car dealer lived in the electorate of Chisholm, currently held by Gladys Liu.

In a rare public statement, ASIO’s Director-General of Security Mike Burgess confirmed last night the content of the report was known to security agencies.

“Australians can be reassured that ASIO was previously aware of matters that have been reported today, and has been actively investigating them,” Mr Burgess said.

Here's a statement I've just issued

“Hostile foreign intelligence activity continues to pose a real threat to our nation and its security. ASIO will continue to confront and counter foreign interference and espionage in Australia.

“However, in accordance with long-standing practice, I will not comment on this particular operational matter, including any detail of the individuals involved.

“Given that the matter in question is subject to a coronial inquiry, and as not to prejudice our investigations, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Liberal backbencher Andrew Hastie confirmed he was briefed on Mr Zhao’s death as chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and Security.

“It was surreal, it was like something out of a spy novel happening in Melbourne with impunity,” he told 60 Minutes.

“This isn’t just cash in a bag, given for favours. This is a state-sponsored attempt to infiltrate our parliament.

“Using an Australian citizen and basically run them as an agent of foreign influence in our democratic system. So this is really significant and Australians should be very, very concerned about this.”

According to 60 Minutes, the car dealer approached ASIO about a year ago and identified the man he says approached him with the plan.

“He was a paid-up member, which means he was likely active in his branch and division,” Mr Hastie told The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and 60 Minutes.

An extraordinary statement from ASIO's Mike Burgess, just released now, backs The Age, SMH and 60 Minutes reporting on Chinese interference.

“Nick himself I think was a perfect target for cultivation – a guy who was a bit of a high-roller in Melbourne, living beyond his means, someone who was vulnerable to a foreign state intelligence service cultivating.”

The shocking revelations come just days after Paul Keating complained about the hysteria of security agencies on China and “pious” and “do-gooder” journalists.

“The whispered word of ‘communism’ of old is now being replaced by the word ‘China’,” Mr Keating said.

Mr Hastie called for a full investigation into Mr Zhao’s death.

“Everyone should be concerned about the way that Nick Zhao died and I think we need a full investigation where we turn over every stone,” he said.

“We explore every nook and cranny. We cast as much light into the shadows and make sure that we have a full comprehensive understanding of how he died and why he died.”

The Melbourne businessman named by Mr Zhao as approaching him told Nine he did not know Mr Zhao very well.

There is no suggestion he had any involvement in his death.

-with AAP