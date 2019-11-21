More than 1,350 women who suffered devastating side effects from a pelvic mesh implant used to treat issues from childbirth have won a class action suit against global giant Johnson & Johnson.

In a decision years in the making following a six-month class action, Federal Court Justice Anna Katzmann said the evidence was “overwhelming” and found the creator of the devices “negligent”.

She said the devices were not tested properly, and that the companies responsible knew they did not have sufficient data to show they were safe.

Justice Katzmann said compensation — expected to be in the multi-millions — would be determined in February.

In an hour-long judgement, she said the maker of the device engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct, was driven by commercial interests and failed to give appropriate or sufficient remedial action once it knew of the problems.

Justice Katzmann said the risk assessment of the device was a “box-ticking exercise” and when harm was identified it was not rectified.

A number of women involved in the suit were present in court. They ranged in age from their early 30s to their 80s and we’re accompanied by friends and family.

Some came with canes and others had to shift uncomfortably during the judgment, which they said was because of chronic pain associated with their mesh implants.

Others were visibly emotional, patting down their eyes, overcome after coming to the end of the case.

A number of women shook their heads as Justice Katzmann described how designers took mesh products “from their existing bag of tricks”.

The device was created by medical company Ethicon and its subsidiaries, which is owned by global giant Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson and Johnson has sold more than 100,000 mesh and tape implants but said that did not equate to the number of women affected.

More to come.

-ABC