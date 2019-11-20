Victorians will be exposed to a deadly pollen bomb that could put hundreds of lives at risk of the ‘thunderstorm asthma’ condition that caught the state by surprise and killed 10 people three years ago. A ‘perfect storm’ of asthma triggers is forecast on Thursday – and could continue throughout the bushfire season – as very high pollen, smoke haze and thunderstorms combine to increase breathing difficulties. Those who suffer from asthma should take extra care as the possible bushfires, dangerous heat and wind bring extreme pollen levels, the National Asthma Council Australia (NAC) has said. Smoke from bushfires posed a severe danger to sufferers, said NAC chief executive Siobhan Brophy. “People do not need to be in the immediate area of a fire to suffer from the effect of smoke on their lungs,” Ms Brophy said. “Wherever smoke haze is visible, it is a threat to those with asthma.”

Ten people – aged 18 to 57 – died three years ago on November 21, 2016, after a freak thunderstorm asthma event hit Melbourne.

The fatal thunderstorm put an unprecedented demand on the city’s ambulances and health professionals as about 14,000 people were taken to hospital.

A combination of high pollen levels, strong winds, hot temperatures, air moisture and a cold front triggered severe asthma attacks.

Law student Hope Marsh, 20, died in the arms of family after being struck down by the attack.

She was at home when she started feeling wheezy and was taken outside to get some “fresh air” before she collapsed and died.

The ambulance arrived more than 30 minutes after it was called.

She was remembered as a “beautiful soul” by her family and friends.

For many others, the attack also came on quickly.

Professor Jo Douglass, from the Royal Melbourne Hospital, told an inquest into the deaths last year that for many it was less than 15 minutes.

“The average time from complaint to respiratory arrest was very short,” she told the court.

“Fifteen minutes does not really leave anyone time to do much.”

Thursday’s tragic anniversary is a timely reminder for everyone, not just sufferers to be cautious, Ms Brophy said.