Choking smoke is blanketing city suburbs, temperatures are tipped to soar, winds are picking up, and rain is not expected for days.

It’s a combination of conditions that has firefighters on alert around many parts of the nation.

Authorities are keeping a close eye on dozens of fires still threatening communities in NSW and Queensland, where ‘severe’ or ‘very high’ danger ratings were in place on Tuesday morning.

At least half of 50 fires still burning in NSW were still out of control, and residents in Sydney were waking up to smoke pollution.

Parts of Western Australia are under an ‘extreme’ rating, while a total fire ban is in place for the whole of South Australia in preparation for record heat on Wednesday.

Adelaide is forecast to reach a sizzling 42 degrees, edging close to the city’s record temperature of 42.7 degrees in 1962.

Meanwhile, Ceduna will swelter through 45 degree-heat, while Murray Bridge, Whyalla and Port Lincoln can expect temperatures topping out around 44 degrees and Port Pirie is likely to reach 43 degrees.

“We are putting restrictions on activities on Tuesday to minimise the risk of fires starting, which may not be fully extinguished by Wednesday,” CFS chief officer Mark Jones said.

Despite forecast Fire Danger Ratings of Very High or below, SA Country Fire Service (CFS) has declared Total Fire Bans throughout the State. Every region in South Australia will have a ban declared. Please refer to https://t.co/MJroDpbXud for further information pic.twitter.com/A6L1m6bY8o — CFS Talk (@CFSTalk) November 18, 2019

As for fire-ravaged Queensland, temperatures are also expected to reach up to 40 degrees as exhausted firefighters struggle to contain bushfires burning across the state.

Heatwave conditions are expected to hit the state on Wednesday as hot winds sweep across the southern interior, according to the weather bureau.



The temperatures will ramp up the fire danger as residents in the path of a monster fire fled as the blaze closed in on the town of Crows Nest, north of Toowoomba, on Monday.



The massive fire in the Pechey State Forest has tripled in size forcing schools and businesses to close with reports up to five homes have been lost.



Toowoomba Region Mayor Paul Antonio said the fire threat was at emergency level.



“I have never seen a scenario like this – it’s a perfect storm,” Mr Antonio said.



He said the coming heatwave would be a “massive problem”.



“As of Monday morning, the 14,000 hectares of land had been burned out. That is expanding by the minute.



“This fire is out of control, we are doing all we can to contain it, but we will not risk limb and life.”



The fire has been burning for days, causing severe damage to the water supply to Toowoomba and a dozen surrounding smaller communities.

The blaze in the Pechey State Forest has tripled in size, forcing schools and businesses to close as firefighters struggle to contain it.



Meanwhile, most of NSW’s east coast is under severe or very high fire danger, with temperatures likely to rise into the 40s and little-to-no rainfall forecast.

I woke up around 3am and all I can smell is smoke…looks like the bushfire smoke has started rolling through!#smoke #Sydney #bushfiresNSW #NSWfires #NSW — Sam Murden (@MrSamMurden) November 18, 2019

Tuesday and Thursday will be “tough days”, Rural Fire Service Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers told reporters in Sydney on Monday.



Parts of the state are under severe fire danger on Tuesday including Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter, Illawarra/Shoalhaven, Southern Ranges and Central Ranges fire regions.



These regions, along with the Northern Slopes and North Western regions, are also under a total fire ban.



At 9:15pm, all 51 bush or grass fires burning across NSW are at the Advice alert level, with 28 yet to be contained. More than 1300 firefighters continue work on these fires tonight, ahead of forecast hot, dry and windy conditions tomorrow. #NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/NpHRs9wwtg — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 18, 2019

Much of the rest of eastern NSW and the ACT is under very high fire danger.



Mr Rogers said some 1.6 million hectares of land have been lost so far – more land loss than the entire 1993/1994 season.

“Even though it’s not a catastrophic danger (this week) it’s still going to be bad fire days,” he said.



Premier Gladys Berejiklian asked everyone to “maintain their vigilance”.

Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said the biggest risk in the coming days would be firefighters becoming fatigued.



-with AAP