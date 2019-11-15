Two years after buying iconic Toowoomba ice cream brand Weis, Unilever announces it will close the brand’s original Queensland factory, which produced the bar for more than 60 years, to move manufacturing interstate.

The company has said 93 jobs will be lost by the time the facility closes in December 2020.

Founder Les Weis told the ABC in 2017 the sale to the multinational company was only agreed to if the ice creams would continue to be made locally.

Weis has been operating in Toowoomba, west of Brisbane, for six decades.

“The news I got today was very different to the news we were given that day,” Toowoomba Mayor Paul Antonio said.

“I’m sad for Toowoomba. It’s the iconic nature of the Fruito Bar that’s really got to me today.”

Production moves interstate

Unilever cited costs, competition, and distribution channels in its decision to manufacture the ice cream interstate.

In a statement the company announced all its ice cream manufacturing would take place in its Western Sydney factory.

“After an extensive review, it’s become clear that consolidating our Australian ice cream manufacturing operations at Minto is necessary to achieve the benefits of scale and ensure continued strong onshore manufacturing,” the statement said.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we recognise that this announcement will affect everyone on site at Toowoomba as well as the local community.

“We have spoken to the Weis family and we appreciate their deep disappointment, and we understand this is not something they would have foreseen when they sold the business to Unilever.”

The news of job cuts has hit Toowoomba hard.