More than 250 homes and hundreds of buildings and sheds have been destroyed since bushfires raged across NSW a week ago as the eastern states brace for more hot, windy weather over the weekend.

The Rural Fire Service NSW on Friday morning confirmed more than 250 homes have been destroyed since Friday, with almost 90 damaged, and a further 480 outbuildings and 18 facilities lost.

In Queensland, the Cobraball fire near Yeppoon has destroyed 15 of the 16 homes lost in Queensland over the past week.

However, the efforts of more than 1300 firefighters – with brigades from across Victoria heading north to assist – have saved more than 2000 buildings as they continue to battle 60 bushfires on Thursday night in NSW and another 70 fires in Queensland.

While conditions eased following a “catastrophic” danger rating earlier in the week, the forecast of hot, dry weather once again poses a threat on Friday across parts of NSW and southern Queensland as extreme heat from WA is set to cross the country, right into the path of existing fires.

“The problem that we have with the fires on the east coast is that there will be this break now … there are some cooler temperatures, but the heat from WA could push across over the course of the middle part of next week,” said Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Neil Bennett.

The fire danger rating in parts of NSW has risen to severe as hot, dry, windy conditions put an end to a brief reprieve for bushfire-hit areas of the state.

A severe fire danger rating is in place for the far north coast, north coast, Greater Hunter, Greater Sydney Region and Illawarra-Shoalhaven, and large parts of the state are under total fire bans.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons admitted authorities expected another tough day for fatigued NSW firefighters on Friday.

“It’s going to be another very difficult day for people from the Hawkesbury right up to the mid-north coast, right up to the fires burning on the Queensland border. Unfortunately these strong winds, up to 60, 75km/h across the ranges, are really going to cause challenges,” Mr Fitzsimmons told the Seven Network.

The fire at Bora Ridge burning southeast of Casino flared to emergency level on Thursday but has since been downgraded to “watch and act” level.

An additional four NSW blazes are at “watch and act”.

“There’s fatigue alright, the physical fatigue, but these men and women, they’re so emotionally and mentally invested in just trying to save and protect their communities,” Mr Fitzsimmons said.

A pic of the trucks ready to head out for the day earlier this morning in NSW. There are crews and trucks from… Posted by Yarra Glen Fire Brigade on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

As news broke that the death toll since Friday had risen to four, harrowing details emerged of the latest victim’s last hours.

Barry Parsons’ body was discovered in bushland on the southern end of the Kyuna Track at Willawarrin, near Kempsey, on Wednesday night.

His body was found five days after his last sighting and a final post on a Facebook page in the 58-year-old’s name described Friday’s horror conditions.

“Seriously looks and sounds like apocolyse (sic) out there . F–ked up being on your own in these times,” Mr Parsons’ post read.

Mr Parsons had reportedly been living alone in a shed in the remote area.

News of his death follows that of Julie Fletcher, 63, who died in the town of Johns River, and Wytaliba locals Vivian Chaplain, 69, and George Nole.

About 60 schools will remain closed on Friday.

The Insurance Council of Australia said insurers had received 730 claim applications, with initial losses totalling $80 million.

Queensland

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned conditions will continue to deteriorate as extremely hot air is pushed across the state on Friday and into the weekend.



“The story is one of very high fire dangers or severe fire danger ratings for the next three days,” BOM forecaster Richard Wardell told AAP.



Severe isolated storms cells have also been forecast to potentially bring dry lightning which could ignite more bushfires.



Coastal areas can also expect a low-intensity heatwave.



More than 70 fires are burning across the state, with alerts in place for Black Snake, in the Gympie region, and the coastal towns of Woodgate and Buxton, south of Bundaberg, on Thursday afternoon.



As the fire threat deepens, anger is growing toward a teenage boy accused of lighting the Cobraball fire near Yeppoon.



A total of 36 structures – including 14 homes – have so far been destroyed by the massive blaze, that has burned for days in central Queensland.



There are also a number of fires between Brisbane and the NSW border, including in the Scenic Rim west of the Gold Coast.

