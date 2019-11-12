Millions in fire line as Sydney, NSW face catastrophic bushfire danger

About 6 million people are bracing for the worst on Tuesday, with Sydney and parts of NSW facing an unprecedented fire threat that could stretch resources to the limit.

Thousands of homes backing onto bushland on Sydney’s urban fringes are at risk in what could be the most dangerous bushfire week in Australia’s history.

As bushfire victims recounted their horrors while sifting through the ash of homes, authorities issued fresh warnings for others to evacuate early, with residents told not to expect help.

More than 600 schools across NSW will remain closed on Tuesday as well as childcare centres in high-risk areas.

“We’ve got every firefighter we can get, we’ve got every aircraft we can get, we’ve got military aircraft coming in to help us to look at rescuing people if people are stuck,” said Rural Fire Service Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers.

“Absolutely everything we can do is being brought to bear.”

A catastrophic fire danger rating – the highest possible level – covers the entire Sydney metropolis, Greater Hunter and Illawarra Shoalhaven areas for the first time since the rating was introduced a decade ago.

Bush areas on Sydney’s fringes are at greatest risk however ash could travel as far as 30km to the CBD.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports 100,000 Sydney homes are within 100m of bushland, from the north shore to Turramurra.

Blistering temperatures in the high 30s, low humidity and winds of up to 80 kilometres per hour, coupled with the drought mean the state faces “horrendous conditions”, Mr Rogers said.

He said NSW was facing a threat it has never seen before, adding: “I just hope we get through that OK.”

“We’ve just got town after town after town that will be under threat,” he told ABC News on Monday night.

“It’s a threat that we haven’t faced ever before and I just hope we get through that ok and hopefully we won’t have to deal with it again.”

A week-long state of emergency has been declared by Premier Gladys Berejiklian, as she pleaded with people to heed the warnings of the fire service and stay away from bushland.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds has said ADF personnel were not trained firefighters but they would be on standby to provide other support if needed.

Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said residents face what “could be the most dangerous bushfire week this nation has ever seen”.

Mr Rogers said places where fires are already raging and are not contained such as the mid-north coast and north coast are “going to cause us problems”.

But he added the mission is to “overwhelm” any new fires elsewhere with fire trucks and aircraft so they don’t take hold.

There is an extreme fire danger rating – the second highest – in place for the North Coast, Southern Ranges, Central Ranges, New England, Northern Slopes and North Western areas.

A state-wide total fire ban is in place, and there were 60 fires burning across the state on Monday night – 28 of which were not contained.

Fires since Friday have claimed the lives of three people and destroyed at least 150 homes.

Exhausted firefighters 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭Our genuine heroes 😭😭😭😭 Thank you for your efforts , for your bravery for the last weeks .Praying for your safety as of today 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #NSWfires #bushfires pic.twitter.com/0UXxZNBm2O — KEEERRRRRR (@bubuke4U) November 11, 2019

Recent days have seen a war of words break out over a potential link between the fires and climate change.

Ms Berejiklian said now is not the time to discuss the issue, but insisted her government has not shied away from talking about it and will discuss it at another time.

Nationals leader Michael McCormack condemned what he described as the “disgraceful, disgusting” behaviour of “raving inner-city lunatics” linking climate change to the blazes.

But some of those living in rural regions who have been directly affected made their feelings clear.

“To disregard the issue of climate change in a situation like this is wrong,” Cerene Lowe, whose home was among many razed in Wytaliba on Friday told AAP.

Fellow Wytabila resident and Glen Innes Severn mayor Carol Sparks, whose home was severely damaged in a blaze, said there was “no doubt” about the link to climate change.

Queensland fire threat

Queensland is bracing for severe fire danger as temperatures soar up to 10C above average in coming days.

Conditions are expected to worsen on Tuesday, with high to very high fire danger forecast and severe conditions expected mid-week.

There are 65 bushfires statewide, with an uncontrolled blaze at Cobraball in central Queensland that by Monday had destroyed eight homes and damaged five.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Vince Rowlands says hot, dry and windy conditions are expected to peak on Wednesday followed by a slight reprieve before picking up again at the weekend.

Winds could reach 40km/h during the next couple of days, bringing “tricky conditions” for firefighters as the winds change direction.

Much of the state is suffering “pretty poor air quality” due to smoke and Mr Rowlands says “we are not likely to see a complete removal of the smoke haze over the next few days”.

No significant rain is forecast for the next week and long-term predictions are for drier and warmer than average conditions.

People with respiratory conditions have been told to stay inside, with health authorities warning people to stay inside unless necessary.

-with AAP