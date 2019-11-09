The devastating fires raging across northern NSW and southern Queensland have now claimed the lives of two people, a school, several bridges, telecommunications equipment and farm buildings.

Another seven people have not been accounted for, with the likelihood of more fatalities throughout the day.

And 2600 people have been evacuate from Noosa overnight with Tewantin, in Noosa’s north, cut off amid concerns spot fires could cause more havoc as temperatures rise throughout the day.

They sought shelter at local showgrounds, sporting facilities and church outreach centres. One firefighter broke their leg and a home has been destroyed at Cooroibah.

“We could see more casualties and more loss,” the NSW Rural Fire Service said in a press conference on Saturday.

Firefighters found the remains of one person in a car near Glen Innes in the New England region of NSW.

The NSW Rural Fire Service made the announcement on social media on Saturday morning and are working with police.

“Firefighters have located the remains of a person in a vehicle at the Kangawalla fire, near Glen Innes.

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed to reporters a second person, a female has died, telling reporters on Saturday: “The situation is beyond serious”.

“I’m sorry to say that number could increase during the day,” she said.

As of 10am on Saturday, 70 fires are continuing to burn with 30 uncontained as dry, windy conditions raise the threat level to communities throughout Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews have warned they can’t rescue everyone as unprecedented blazes razed at least 100 properties in NSW and forced thousands of people to flee homes overnight in two states.

Residents were reportedly trapped in houses in NSW and there are fears for three missing people near Glenn Innes as wind changes pushed firefronts in new directions in NSW, sparking urgent evacuations in numerous towns and suburbs.

“Unfortunately, many people have called for help but due to the size and speed of the fires we couldn’t get to everyone, even by road or helicopter,” NSW Rural Fire Service warned in a tweet.

“If you’ve been affected or know someone who has, use https://register.redcross.org.au #nswrfs.”

At this stage, it appears at least 100 homes have been destroyed in yesterday's bush fires. Three people are unaccounted for. More than 30 people have been injured. At 6:30am there are 77 bush or grass fires with 42 uncontained. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/WtB9O671bU — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 8, 2019

About 30 people are injured, including firefighters.

Terrified residents described scenes of Armageddon as evening skies burned orange, flames grew like skyscrapers and dark clouds choked the air ahead of an expected cool change over the weekend.

The intensity of the extreme infernos on the NSW north coast even created their own weather conditions as fires became “more intense – and more dangerous”, the NSW Rural Fire Service warned.

The so-called fire clouds (pyrocumulus) can create lightning and thunderstorms as ferocious fires feed one another and produce thick black clouds.

“These are extremely dangerous. Do not be caught in the open,” NSW RFS warned.

This shows the dangerous conditions that have confronted firefighters and residents today. This is the crew from Warringah HQ at the Hillville fire near Taree. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/lIhnF8P1Qf — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 8, 2019

Emergency warnings are in place in NSW from the Blue Mountains to the Queensland border while in Queensland fires have been raging from the Gold Coast to the Sunshine Coast, including an earlier suspicious blaze that was sparked in the Brisbane city suburb of The Gap on Friday.

Six of the NSW fires were at “emergency level” Saturday morning while many remained “erratic and dangerous”.

Early Saturday morning in Queensland, thousands of residents were ordered to “leave now” in the regional towns and suburbs of Thornton and Lefthand Branch near the Lockey Valley; Noosa North Shore, Cooroibah and Tewantin on the Sunshine Coast and Lower Beechmont near the Gold Coast.

Others were told to prepare to leave at Clumber and Moogerah (south of Beechmont), Tarome, Jimna, Laidley Creek and Mulgowie.

About 50 fires were burning across the Sunshine State in hot, dry and windy conditions.

#SuomiNPP captured this image today of dramatic smoke from bush fires in New South Wales, Australia. These fires are introducing large amounts of smoke particles into the atmosphere, as seen in the 2nd S-NPP image. According to @NSWRFS, 45 of the 82 fires are not yet contained. pic.twitter.com/LeRvqrv9Az — Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) (@JPSSProgram) November 8, 2019

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said emergency workers were facing never-before-seen circumstances.

“We are in uncharted territory … we’ve never seen this many fires concurrently at emergency warning level,” he said.

“We can certainly see some of the aerial footage and the vision coming through which is identifying some widespread property damage and destruction right across multiple firegrounds,” Mr Fitzsimmons told ABC on Friday night.

MidCoast Mayor David West, who lives in Brimbin, said he had never seen anything like the fire in his area.

“I’m looking at a sky that’s screaming danger, that’s saying ‘get out of my way, I’m going to kill you’,” he said.

“I know that sounds melodramatic but it’s not. This is a fire that’s devouring everything in its path.”

Mid-Coast Council Mayor David West told the ABC 92,000 people in the major centres of Forster, Crowdy Bay and Harrington were affected.

“I’m looking out of my office window and all I see is what I’m assuming people in London saw during the Second World War — it’s a horrible, horrible sight,” he said.

Cool change

NSW can expect a brief reprieve in conditions as temperatures cool over the weekend, but the mercury is expected to rise significantly from Monday.

A cool change is also forecast for much of southern Queensland by Saturday morning, the Bureau of Meteorology’s Jess Gardner said.

But fresh winds could make firefighting difficult, she added.

Hotter temperatures which have fanned the flames around the south of the state are expected to move further north on Saturday.

WA warnings

Meanwhile extremely hot, dry and windy conditions are expected to lash parts of Western Australia on Saturday, increasing the risk of bushfires in the state.

Northern and western parts of WA will cop the worst of the weather, with an extreme fire danger rating expected to be declared in three regions.

An extreme fire danger rating has been forecast for the central west, east Pilbara coast and west Pilbara coast regions. Under this rating, any fire that takes hold will be uncontrollable, unpredictable and fast-moving.

A severe fire danger rating – one level below extreme – is forecast for the lower west district including Perth, the west Kimberley coast, Kimberley inland, east Pilbara inland, Ashburton Island, Gascoyne Inland, the North Interior and Mortlock districts.

A bushfire was burning at a small town in WA’s Wheatbelt region on Friday.

-with AAP