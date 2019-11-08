Two emergency warnings have been issued for out-of-control bushfires burning in northern NSW as fires continue to wreak havoc across parts of NSW.

At midnight, 70 fires were burning around the state, with 28 uncontained despite the best efforts of more than 900 firefighters and support staff.

Five total fire bans are now in place as NSW RFS issued the warnings on Friday morning for the fires at Gulf Road, Torrington and Hillville Road, Hillville near Taree.

NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons on Friday said the bushfire danger across the state is “at the upper end of the scale” as strong westerly winds fan flames.

Commissioner Fitzsimmons said bush and grassfires are currently burning through about 370,000 hectares of land across NSW – more than the entire land area burnt last year.

“We’ve got a lot of uncontrolled fire right across northeastern NSW and we’ve got the worst of the weather forecast for northeast NSW today, five areas in total (with a) fire ban,” Mr Fitzsimmons told ABC TV.

“We’re talking about widespread, severe fire dangers being predicted today, we’re talking about the upper end of the scale – a lot worse than yesterday.”

“We need people to be absolutely prepared – we need them to be monitoring local radio, the (RFS) website,” Mr Fitzsimmons said.

“The entire corner of northeast NSW is really vulnerable, simply because of the extraordinary fire behaviour and activity yesterday and overnight.”

#Smoke from the #bushfires in NE NSW are seen streaming this morning into the Tasman Sea. Severe to Extreme fire dangers are current for the north east. For the latest fire information: visit the #RFS at https://t.co/as1eJWk1jC Latest forecast: https://t.co/mQHBjmBjmX pic.twitter.com/nRya36sH1M — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) November 7, 2019

The fire at Torrington, near Tenterfield, is almost 14,000 hectares in size and is burning to the west of Silent Grove Road as firefighters battle the blaze ahead of worsening conditions predicted later in the day.

People in the areas of Torrington, Silent Grove, Wolfram Hill, Tungsten, Maids Valley and Mole River are being advised to seek shelter as the fire approaches.

The fire at Hillville, on the NSW mid-north coast, is burning on the western side of the Pacific Highway, north of Possum Brush and south of Rainbow Flat as well as in the Talawahl Nature Reserve.

The RFS has advised those who are in the area of Coates Trail and Road and Possum Brush and who plan to leave to leave now and head towards Tuncurry.

Total fire bans are in place in the NSW northeast for the New England, far north coast, north coast, Greater Hunter and Northern Slopes.

The former two regions are considered at “extreme” bushfire risk.

Dangerous conditions on the north coast today. If you live south of Armidale Road, west of Pacific Highway, or north of Oxley Highway, monitor conditions and be ready to take action. Several fires are likely to join up today. Info: https://t.co/EsRpvEUsPG #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/NpDfVMT5VU — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 7, 2019

Five “watch and act” alerts are currently in place at Gum Scrub near Port Macquarie, Stockyard Flat, near Walcha, Rumba Dump near Taree and Liberation Trail and Muck Creek near Coffs Harbour.

The Stockyard Flat fire is burning across more than 7200ha and out of control, while the 1600ha Rumba Dump blaze is being controlled.

The escalated fire risk comes after a man, aged in his 50s, suffered serious burns to his legs and hands while trying to defend his rural property in Yarrowitch, east of Walcha, on Thursday.

Fire damage assessors, meanwhile, are expected on mid-north NSW sites later on Friday, with at least two homes and other structures feared lost.

Dust is also expected to be blown across much of the state’s northeast on Friday, with the Central Coast and Newcastle areas the worst affected. It is likely clear over the course of the day.

Meanwhile, temperatures across southeast Queensland are expected to soar toward 40 degrees, with a high fire danger in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt which were razed earlier this year.

Fire warnings have also been issued for the Maranoa, Warrego, the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett regions and the southeast coast.

Wind gusts of up to 80km/h are expected in the afternoon as a low-pressure trough sweeps across the southeast, the weather bureau says.

Brisbane is set to reach a maximum of 37 degrees while Ipswich will sizzle in 39-degree heat with no chance of rain over the next week.

Fires are already burning across Queensland on the Darling Downs near Laidley, and south of Gympie.

-with AAP