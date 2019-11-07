Bill Shorten’s lack of popularity with voters has been found to be a factor in Labor’s election loss in the ALP review that rejects suggestions tax policies on franking credits and negative gearing were to blame.

In the first chapter titled Why did Labor lose? the report states “Bill Shorten’s unpopularity contributed to the election loss”.

The review had found the tax policies including franking credits and negative gearing did not lose Labor the election, but the size and complexity of our policy announcements contributed to a sense of unease about our economic credentials that created anxiety in voters who were already unsure and insecure.

The report also finds the dysfunctional campaign suffered from a lack of strategy and a complacent mindset.

“Were the universe to grant re-runs, I would campaign with fewer messages, more greatly emphasise the jobs opportunities in renewable energies, and take a different position on franking credits,” Mr Shorten said.

“In 2018 I presided over a bigger tax cut plan than the Liberals for ten million working Australians but I concede, with hindsight, when they matched ours we should have gone bigger again,” he added.

And in a clear message to his critics, Mr Shorten said he planned to remain in public life for decades.

“Our great party must focus on addressing the structural and base issues that parties of labour around the world are facing so we can win the next election,” he said.

“I’m personally committed to continue contributing in public life, serving my constituents, the people of Australia – including people with disabilities and the vulnerable – for the next 20 years.”

Mr Shorten also put the blame on Clive Palmer’s $70 million advertising binge. The review is expected to canvass debate on spending caps.

“I note the review considered the relentless and unprecedented multi-million dollar political attacks on me by Palmer and the Liberals successfully tarnished my public standing,” he said.

Mr Shorten said thew scale of the political advertising spending and its effect on his standing was “an important lesson for any future leader to confront”.

“It was my honour for six years to lead a driven Labor party determined to make this great country even better, fairer and richer than it is,” he said.

“I was proud to unite the party and lead the rebuilding effort following the 2013 election where Labor won only 55 seats.In that time we saw off two Liberal Prime Ministers in Mr Abbott and Mr Turnbull, nearly snatched victory in 2016, and won a series of by-elections.

“The May result was a shock and surprise but it was not a landslide and if Mr Morrison continues to disappoint Labor is in swinging distance of forming Government.”

Labor leader Anthony Albanese will issue a formal response to the review at the National Press Club on Friday.

Former treasury spokesman Chris Bowen played down the impact of franking credits, while insisting he took full responsibility for the loss.

In a speech tonight in Sydney, he does not mention the controversial tax agenda he spearheaded but does offer some ideas for the way forward for Labor.

“Well-intentioned hashtag campaigns that make social media activists feel good about their morality, can make hard working Australians feel alienated and exposed,”he said.

“We need to recognise the hurt of people who in many cases have voted Labor for many years but who feel the economy isn’t working for them, and a vote for a populist party like One Nation or Palmer United is a cry for action.”