News National Peter Dutton rejoices as Canberra bikie boss booted from Australia
Updated:

Peter Dutton rejoices as Canberra bikie boss booted from Australia

peter dutton
Peter Dutton has rejoiced in the deportation of a Canberra bikie being sent packing back to New Zealand. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has dropped his boot into a Canberra bikie getting kicked out of the country.

Mr Dutton was careful not to comment directly on deporting the Kiwi Comanchero, but celebrated the fact 250 bikies had been sent packing on his watch.

“We’ve been very clear that if you’re a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang and you’re involved in gang activity then you can’t expect to stay here if you’re a non-citizen,” he told 2GB radio on Thursday.

The sergeant-of-arms of the Canberra chapter of the Comancheros had been facing affray, assault and bomb-making charges.

But prosecutors dropped all charges against the 25-year-old this week, and he will be sent back to New Zealand instead.

Mr Dutton, a former Queensland cop, has waged a long-running war against outlaw motorcycle gangs.

He blames bikies for peddling drugs and muscling small business owners.

“They just don’t have any regard for law-abiding citizens,” Mr Dutton said.

“These are people that aren’t involved in real jobs, they’re money laundering, they’re standing over small businesses.”

-AAP

Trending Now

donald trump dog photo
Trump shares fake photo of himself giving medal to ‘American hero’ dog
Australian woman bludgeoned to death after fight about cross-dressing, affair, court told
Call to ground Qantas 737s after cracks found on second plane
marise payne goes to China
China takes aim at Foreign Minister’s human rights criticism
Megan Gale
Megan Gale shuns Melbourne Cup but premier says it’s not about celebrities
barack obama social media warriors
‘Get over yourself’: Barack Obama calls out social media warriors