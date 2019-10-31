The aged care system is failing to meet the needs of its older, vulnerable citizens.

The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety’s Interim Report has found the industry does not deliver uniformly safe and quality care, is unkind and uncaring towards older people and, in too many instances, it neglects them.

Commissioners Richard Tracey AM, RFD, QC and Lynelle Briggs’s AO investigation into Australia’s aged care system led them to describe the aged care system as “a shocking tale of neglect”.

“The neglect that we have found in this Royal Commission, to date, is far from the best that can be done. Rather, it is a sad and shocking system that diminishes Australia as a nation,” the commissioners stated.

The Interim Report of the Royal Commission into Aged Care has been released and is now available to read on our website

They describe the many problems that older people and their families have in trying to get access to aged care services, service shortfalls, the dispiriting nature of residential care, serious substandard care and unsafe practice, an underpaid, undervalued and insufficiently trained workforce, and isolation of young people with disabilities.

Commissioners identified three areas where immediate action can be taken:

Provide more Home Care Packages to reduce the waiting list for higher-level care at home

Respond to the significant over-reliance on chemical restraint in aged care, including through the seventh Community Pharmacy Agreement

Stop the flow of younger people with a disability going into aged care, and speed up the process of getting out those young people who are already in aged care.

The Fed Gov't must act immediately on the three interim recommendations made by the Aged Care RC and implement more Home Care Packages, reduce the reliance on chemical restraints and keep young people with a disability out of aged care

Neglect, the Interim Report of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety, which was tabled in the Australian Parliament on Thursday, found that a fundamental overhaul of the design, objectives, regulation and funding of aged care in Australia is required.

The Interim Report sets out the extent of the failure of Australia’s aged care services and what the Royal Commission has learned to date.

The Interim Report is in three volumes and is now available to read on the Royal Commission’s website along with an extract from the foreword, ‘A Shocking Tale of Neglect’.

It covers much, but not all, of the work of the Royal Commission through to September 2019.

Most of the Royal Commission’s work on quality and safety considerations will be in the final report.