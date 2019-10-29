Nats leader Michael McCormack bats away destabilisation talk

Nationals leader Michael McCormack isn’t surprised at the talk surrounding his leadership.

The Deputy Prime Minister believes a bit of healthy competition isn’t a bad thing.

Mr McCormack has faced rumblings about his leadership since taking on the job in February last year.

But he is maintaining a healthy perspective on the murmurings of discontent.

“You’re always going to have people who want to be at the top of the tree and that’s great,” he told the ABC on Tuesday.

The Deputy Prime Minister has pushed back at suggestions of “bumblingly beige leadership”. Here’s political editor Andrew Probyn’s analysis of Michael McCormack’s leadership and the disquiet within Nationals ranks that he was responding to: https://t.co/mu1ycr0Kkl #auspol pic.twitter.com/ZQaNCT13Dv — ABC Politics (@politicsabc) October 28, 2019

“‘The main point here is delivery on the ground. The important thing is that we look after our farmers, we look after our regional small businesses.”

Some Nationals MPs were angry when Scott Morrison stole the party’s thunder during a recent announcement on extending government payments for farmers doing it tough.

But Mr McCormack said regional voters didn’t care about internal disputes.

“They don’t want to see politicians in Canberra fighting about who gets credit. It’s not about who gets credit,” he said.

“It’s about making sure that the delivery, the right and proper and constructive delivery, is there on the ground and that’s what I’m in there fighting for.”

He encouraged every Nationals and Liberal MP, along with those from other parties, to do the same.

“Is Michael McCormack a good leader? Country people are starting to feel let down” .@Barnaby_Joyce responds… pic.twitter.com/hpLG0Nr6Mm — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) October 27, 2019

Deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie has also dismissed speculation about her job, declaring she’s safe in the role.

– AAP