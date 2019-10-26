Firefighters battle up to 50 bushfires across NSW

NSW firefighters have issued an emergency warning for an out-of-control blaze on the state’s mid-north coast as high winds hampered their efforts, as more than 50 bush and grassfires are keeping emergency services busy over the weekend.

The state’s Rural Fire Service (RFS) said 50 fires were burning across the state on Saturday with total fire bans in place for many regions because of high temperatures and winds.

Residents in Darawank, Corrigan and Hallidays Point were advised to seek shelter as the out-of-control blaze approaches, as reports emerge of property damage and ember attack.

A separate major fire covering more than 111,000 hectares continues to burn in the Bees Nest region in the Chaelundi State Forest, the Guy Fawkes National Park and Pargo Flat areas on the north NSW coast.

Firefighters issued a watch-and-act alert for another major fire burning in all directions at Mount Kaputar National Park as strong winds fanned the flames.

Firefighters and residents working hard to protect properties at the bush fire at Darawank, north of Forster-Tuncurry. Difficult conditions, with strong and gusty winds. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/fXXqe11cXy — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) October 26, 2019

Watch-and-alert alerts have also been issued for a separate out-of-control fire in Tyringham, north east of Armidale, that has burnt over 122 hectares.

A fire at Carrai Creek has spread over 16,000 hectares and conditions are expected to deteriorate over the weekend.

Other major fires were burning at Willi Willi and Bullawa Creek.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast temperatures in the low 30s for Sydney and mid 30s for parts of the north coast and state’s north.

Total fire bans cover the greater Sydney, Hunter, north coast, New England, northern slopes, north western and central ranges regions.

Winds of up to 100km/h are also predicted, creating conditions in which fires can travel quickly and could threaten homes, the RFS said.

Anthony Clark from the RFS said that the high winds were making it difficult for water bombers to contain the fires.

“Certainly water supply has been an issue for many of the firefighters on the ground,” Mr Clark told the ABC.

“But in those strong winds as well, it does make it difficult for the aircraft to fly. The winds are probably going to be the big concern right throughout today.”

Victoria cops cold front, high winds and hail

Meanwhile, heavy rain on Friday morning and high winds on Saturday during practice at the Australian MotoGP on Phillip Island slowed riders and meant that the top 10 in Friday’s second free practice, held in bright sunshine, advanced to second qualifying where they will fight for pole position.

Heavy rain, hail and high winds lashed Melbourne throughout Saturday as thunderstorms swept across southern parts of the state.

While horse-racing enthusiasts continued to flock to Moonee Valley racecourse ahead of Saturday’s Cox Plate at 5pm, dozens of local community events were cancelled.

The showers are intermittent but they aren't dampening the spirits on track! Plenty of action to come including the Ladbrokes Cox Plate #Legendary pic.twitter.com/7e56GjOEFC — Cox Plate Carnival (@CoxPlate) October 26, 2019

Firefighters were called to secure a roof which had been peeled off a three-storey building in Melbourne’s CBD.

“Firefighters are on the roof of the building, and are using ropes to secure the sheet from above,” a Metropolitan Fire Brigade statement said.

“This is a complex operation due to the high winds,” the brigade said.