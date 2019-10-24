Uluru climb soon permanently banned

Tourists will no longer be able to climb to the top of Uluru when a permanent ban comes into force on Saturday. From October 26, those looking to ascend the sacred site face being slapped with a hefty fine.

The closure follows years of fighting by the Anangu traditional owners to stop people from climbing the majestic rock out of respect for their traditional culture.

For indigenous owners, the Australian landmark is a key part of their identity and beliefs.

The cultural importance relates to ‘Tjukurpa’, the Anangu word for their Dreamtime and the basis of their culture, including laws for living. But despite the Anangu people’s wishes, hundreds of tourists from all over Australia have been rushing to Alice Springs to tick the climb off their bucket list before it’s too late.

The numbers have been so great that tourists have reportedly been camping illegally on the side of the road because there wasn’t enough room for them at the nearby Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park’s campground, roadhouses and the resort at Yulara. Two days until the #Uluru climb is closed for good. Sad to see such a long line of people so keen to walk on a sacred site for the oldest living culture in the world 🙁 — Douglas Smith (@smith_dougy) October 24, 2019

Footage and photos shared on social media show crowds of people lining up to climb the ancient rock.

One day out from Uluru climb closure, this is the line at 7am. pic.twitter.com/fxs344H6fV — Oliver Gordon (@olgordon) October 23, 2019

Proud Aussie, waited a lifetime but finally got here #Uluru #Australia before moving to #SanDiego #Poway #LAChargers pic.twitter.com/kDXhxvc4Ph — Anthony Meade (@AussieInPoway) October 23, 2019 #auspol #uluru #ayersrock #australia #adventure Climbing photo of the week: Summit Stroll by badgirlcazhttps://t.co/f6Il1TX1hp Parks Australia @envirogov to kill the joy and wonder of the Climb in just 4 days. Australia – where they ban awe and wonder. pic.twitter.com/fjSjeFTh6G — righttoclimb.blogspot.com.au (@righttoclimb) October 20, 2019 Jamie Lowe, a Djabwurrung man and CEO of the National Native Title Council (NNTC), said the “significant influx of tourists” visiting the rock since the closure was announced was a “real disappointment”. “The climb close is a long time coming and the National Native Title Council hopes this will be the start of a longer-term national conversation on how we can better support traditional owners to exercise their decision-making rights as to what happens on their traditional lands,” Mr Lowe said. “The Anangu traditional owners have made their wishes known for many years, that they don’t want people climbing Uluru, and we’re really pleased they’ve finally been able to formalise that request.”

The Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park board of management has long stated that climbing Uluru was disrespectful and that the safety risks were too great.

Finally, their wishes will be granted.