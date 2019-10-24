High-end restaurant group Rockpool is accused of tampering with time-sheet records and making staff work excessive hours in an “audacious” scheme to cheat them of overtime pay.

The Hospo Voice Union has engaged Maurice Blackburn Lawyers to lodge a complaint against Rockpool with the Fair Work Ombudsman, with the matter to go to mediation on Friday.

The group is accused of tampering with time-sheet software to limit employees to 38 hours pay a week, despite the use of fingerprint scanners for staff clocking on and off and having some work up to 100 hours a week.

The law firm says it is “one of the most egregious cases of wage theft Australia has seen yet,” estimating Rockpool’s wage theft bill to be at least $10 million.

They argue that, as their estimation exceeds the $7.8 million repaid by George Calombaris’ MAde Establishment Group, the federal government should seek court-imposed penalties at the maximum amount.

During Senate Estimates, Fair Work Ombudsman Sandra Parker conceded that Mr Calombaris’ $200,000 “contrition payment” was too light.

BREAKING: #Rockpool accused of underpaying staff over $10m & destroying pay records. Fair Work Ombudsman say they’ve learnt from #Calombaris #wagetheft case & that $200k contrition payment was too low. Bad news for Rockpool. #auspol pic.twitter.com/cKJeM4FZTy — Senator Jess Walsh (@JessWalshVic) October 24, 2019

However she said her agency was “learning and evolving”.

Rohit Karki, a former Rockpool chef spoke of his experience:

“I started working at Rockpool Bar & Grill in Melbourne in 2012 and I was treated like an animal. Like a slave,” Mr Karki said.

“Each week I did two 20-hour shifts, back to back. I’d start at 4:00am and work until midnight or later, without a break. Then at 4:00am, I’d start all over again and do another 20 hours.”

“There was no time to go home between shifts, so I slept on a pastry bench in the kitchen for a couple of hours.”

“They tampered with our timesheets, so staff had no record of all the hours we worked.

“I was paid about $12 per hour, while people paid hundreds of dollars a head to eat the meals I prepared.”

“I felt trapped. I went into a depression. It was the darkest period in my life. But eventually I complained about this wage theft and how Rockpool treated me. Then I was bullied out of my job.”

Tim Kennedy, National Secretary of United Workers Union, believes wage theft represents “a business model”, a conscious choice on the part of owners to steal from workers.

“The actions of Rockpool are the latest confirmation that wage theft is not aberrant behaviour, but rather the calculated pursuit of profit maximisation by our largest and most sophisticated employers,” Mr Kennedy said.

Rockpool Dining Group is one of Australia’s top restaurant groups, fronted by celebrity chef and brand ambassador Neil Perry and owned by multi-billion dollar Quadrant Private Equity group.

It has 2500 staff working across 80 venues, including Spice Temple, Rosetta, Sake and Rockpool Bar & Grill and turns over $400 million per year.

Last year it reported a profit of $40 million.

Mr Perry initially denied claims of underpayment, insisting the business was operating fully within employment laws.

He subsequently made an offer of $1.6m to settle the claims.

-with AAP