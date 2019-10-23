Shoppers buying groceries using the self-service computers could soon expect an extra set of eyes peering up at them from the scanner, as supermarkets look for ways to stop checkout cheats. New research shows simply adding a face to scanning screens – even one that is computer generated – reduces the risk of people stealing or trying to cheat the system by swiping cheaper items such as carrots instead of expensive avocados. In the experiment, led by Abertay University academics at a laboratory in Scotland, participants were asked to scan and weigh items before paying at a simulated self-service checkout.



As the participants scanned and weighed their groceries, researchers deliberately provided opportunities for dishonest behaviour that resembled a real-life shopping experience, such as leaving them items without a barcode that required them to select a weight or provide item numbers.

Other traps were set up to nab checkout cheaters: At the end of the scanning process, participants were wrongly offered an opportunity to ‘accept’ a £1 voucher that claimed they had spent more than the total amount. Participants could either accept or reject the voucher. Accepting the voucher counted as an instance of dishonest behaviour.

At the end of the experiment, the researchers found when a human-like face was watching, participants were less likely to try to cheat the system than when it was not included.