Hundreds, possibly thousands, of healthy Australian racehorses are being sent to slaughterhouses each year, as hidden video camera footage sparks an investigation into alleged animal mistreatment.

Racing Australia’s official data shows about 34 horses every year end up at slaughterhouses – a figure amounting to less than 1 per cent of retiring racehorses.

But on Thursday night, the ABC‘s 7.30 program reported that the number of racehorses sent to slaughter in New South Wales and Queensland is considerably higher, with an annual rate close to 4000, despite rules requiring horses to be registered and tracked from birth to retirement.

Graphic footage shown from inside one of the abattoirs in question pictured former racehorses being kicked, dragged, shocked and slaughtered.

“You’re going to die, you ——- maggot,” an abattoir worker is heard screaming at a horse in one of the videos.

The widespread slaughter of racehorses at abattoirs and knackeries is said to be for pet food and human consumption. The practice is occurring despite industry rules and animal welfare guarantees.

Queensland Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said he wasn’t aware of the allegations until last night.

“The Minister for Agriculture has directed biosecurity officers to go in today and investigate animal cruelty allegations at the Meramist Abattoir,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“They’ll be working I understand with Queensland Police Service to retrieve any extra footage that was not screened by the ABC.

“Those inspectors going into the abattoir today, they’ll seize all the information they can.”

For the past two years Elio Celotto and the Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses have been watching the Meramist Abattoir located north of Brisbane.

“The racing industry has hidden behind bogus studies they commissioned and data collected from a compulsory retirement form claiming that less than 0.5 per cent of racehorses are sent to slaughter,” Mr Celotto said.

“They have now been proven wrong and must own up to the fact that they have a serious welfare problem.”

Using perimeter cameras, Mr Celotto and theCoalition for the Protection of Racehorses recorded the daily activities at the Meramist Abattoir.

Meramist slaughters mixed livestock, including an estimated 500 horses a month.

“It’s an abattoir that kills horses for human consumption,” Mr Celotto told 7.30.

“[The meat] goes to various countries in Europe, it goes to Japan, and Russia’s a big importer as well.”

I am broken hearted at the ABC report. If we don’t make real changes the court of public opinion will bury racing. — Lee Freedman (@freedman_lee) October 17, 2019

Like the rest of us I’m absolutely heartbroken at last night’s #abc730 report. The way we respond with our actions will define racing moving forward. I thought Barry O’Farrell was only average on radio today. He needs to step up. We all need to step up. Racing needs to be better. — Dean Elliott (@DeanElliott3) October 17, 2019

The CPR said up to 220 horses were being killed weekly at a Queensland abattoir. On average, 56 per cent were racehorses.

“With another abattoir that also kills horses and another 33 knackeries, we estimate the real number to be more than 10,000 [a year],” Mr Celotto said.

Slaughter of racehorses is not illegal in Australia but it is against Racing NSW policy and rules, which state that all retired racehorses should be rehomed.

Using footage recorded by hidden cameras, 7.30 recorded horses’ brandings and scans of microchips to cross-matched animals in the abattoir to the industry’s official online record of thoroughbreds, the Australian Stud Book.

It said about 300 racehorses went through the Queensland knackery in just 22 days. They had won combined prizemoney of almost $5 million.

Animal welfare and behaviour scientist Professor Paul McGreevy told the ABC there was no way the racing industry could defend the slaughter.

“This is a clear breach of everything the industry has told us,” he said.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said state governments needed to step up.

“It is upsetting and if there is a law … it needs to be enforced if it is not [being],” he said. “But it is a very difficult situation.”

The ABC also aired accusations of multiple instances of animal cruelty at the slaughterhouses racehorses were sent to.

The CPR is planning protests at racecourses in Melbourne and Sydney this weekend.

Racing Australia CEO Barry O’Farrell however bailed on responsibility, saying he still believes only about 1 per cent of horses leaving the industry end up in an abattoir.

Racing Australia says it has no responsibility for horses that have left the industry and has questioned the tactics of animal rights activists.

“We have traceability rules from the moment they’re born until the moment they retire from our industry,” he said.

“At that point, we can no longer track them.”

He said he supported a national scheme that would trace racehorses throughout their life.

He went on to question the tactics of the activists who provided the video to 7.30.

“The program said the activists had been taking vision for a number of years. Why wouldn’t they have blown the whistle earlier to stop this inhumane treatment?”

“Where are the state government inspectors, not just in Queensland but across the country?”

Racing NSW chief executive Peter V’landys said he “unequivocally condemned” the alleged abhorrent treatment at the Meramist abattoir.

“The vision was sickening and horrendous and Racing NSW calls upon the Queensland government … to take the strongest possible action against the alleged perpetrators of such cruelty,” he said in a statement.

“Such conduct and any mistreatment of horses is not tolerated in the NSW thoroughbred racing industry.”

NSW Racing Minister Kevin Anderson says if animal cruelty legislation has been breached then “there are options available”.

“Anybody who has either breached the rules of racing or committed animal cruelty should be brought before the courts and feel the full force of the law,” he told reporters in Sydney on Friday.

Racing Victoria chief executive Giles Thompson said he was “sickened by the horrific images” and called for the introduction of a national horse traceability register.

