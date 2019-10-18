Mass slaughter and abuse of racehorses undermines industry’s commitment to animal welfare

The process has revealed around 300 racehorses went through Meramist Abattoir in just 22 days.

They had won combined prizemoney of almost $5 million.

On one day alone, covert cameras record more than 40 racehorses being slaughtered.

“(That) equates to about 4000 race horses killed in this one abattoir,” Mr Celotto said.

The Coalition figures are at odds with the racing industry’s data and with Racing Queensland’s Animal Welfare Strategy to “minimise the ‘wastage’ of racing animals”.

The Queensland Racing Integrity Commissioner Ross Barnett said that it encourages the racing community and the public to report all animal welfare concerns.

“The Commission works closely with partners including the RSPCA to investigate reports we receive about the treatment of racehorses and Standardbreds whether they are currently racing or retired,” he told the ABC in a statement.

The vision obtained by the ABC also shows abattoir workers tormenting animals before they are killed.

The covert cameras record horses being beaten and abused, bolted to the brain repeatedly and ineffectively killed.

Others are kicked and suffer electric shocks while confined in the kill box.

One worker can be seen repeatedly slamming a gate into a group of horse, another beats the horses with a hose.

Professor McGreevy is shocked by the practices.

“That’s disgusting,” he said, tears welling in his eyes.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable that we could let our equine athletes down in this way.”

Industry ‘wastage’

Australian horse racing is a big business that requires big breeding.

Last financial year the industry produced 14,000 foals.

Each year, around 8500 horses are retired from the track.

According to the racing industry less than 1 per cent are ending up at a knackery or an abattoir.

“The industry tells us that 0.4 per cent of horses leaving the racing industry are ending up in a knackery or an abattoir, which I think equates to 34 horses per year,” Professor McGreevy said.

“That’s what the industry is assuring us of.”

But those assurances are unreliable.

“The figures don’t add up,” he said.

“If my concerns are substantiated, then we’re talking about a large number of horses that are meeting a very grisly end.”

He said the number of horses disappearing each year could be in the thousands.

“In the order of at least 4000 horses,” he said.

But the national regulator, Racing Australia, introduced a traceability rule three years ago to track the whereabouts of horses from birth to retirement.

The NSW regulator, Racing NSW, told the ABC it is committed to rehoming horses but raised resourcing issues.

“We don’t have the resources to get every horse in New South Wales to see if it’s alive or passed away.”

On Thursday afternoon Racing NSW told 7.30 it would commit to investigating all of the reported horses, but raised questions about jurisdictions.

Both unprofitable and valuable racehorses have ended up slaughtered.

In one instance a horse called War Ends was still listed as being active and racing 18 months after it had been slaughtered at Meramist Abattoir.

In September 2016, in the wake of the greyhound racing scandal involving live baiting and the wastage of unwanted dogs, Racing NSW chief Peter V’Landys announced a thoroughbred horse welfare fund.

“We’re going to ensure that every horse in NSW, domiciled in NSW, will be rehomed,” Mr V’Landys promised.

Racing NSW, along with Racing ACT, also introduced a new and enforceable rule that, in the event that owners were unable to find a home for a horse that was being retired, prohibited the horse being directly, or indirectly, sent to an abattoir or knackery.

It also stipulated that a horse could not be sold or gifted at a livestock auction not approved by the regulator.

Racing NSW also prohibits horses bred and domiciled in the state being transported intestate for slaughter.

Other states have rehoming policies but have not banned the disposal of thoroughbreds at slaughterhouses.

There are no laws in Australia that make it illegal for abattoirs and knackeries to slaughter horses.

Industry assurances

Mr V’Landys told the ABC that he was unaware of any NSW racehorses ending up at an abattoir or a knackery.

“Because it’s against the rules of racing,” he insisted.

“We have relationships with some of the knackeries and they tell us, you know, they tell us if there’s a thoroughbred that comes in.

“And they’ve been very cooperative because they know what the rule is.”

He told the ABC that anyone who is found to be breaking the rules will be dealt with severely.

“Without divulging all our secrets, we have intelligence networks that we can trace if horses are being sent to those. And we have cooperation from various people to know if this if that is occurring.” Mr V’Landys said.

“If it’s happening, we will put the full force of the law against them because they are breaking the rules of racing.”

‘This will shake the industry to its core’

The next three weeks see some of racing’s biggest events, including the Melbourne Cup and the Everest.

Millions of dollars will be spent on promotion and millions more wagered by punters.

But behind the glitz, the industry is struggling with the brutal reality.

“The problem is massive,” Mr Celotto said.

“They’re breeding more than they need, hoping that they can breed the one that’s going to be the next Makybe Diva or Winx, the next Black Caviar.”

“The truth that’s been revealed by these videos is that thoroughbreds are entering knackeries and abattoirs, and that their treatment within those facilities can be appalling,” Professor McGreevy said.

“I think we’re at a fork in the road moment.

“There’s no denying the footage. This is the sort of material that will shake the industry to its core.”

-ABC