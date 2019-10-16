Melbourne drivers are the most likely to crash their cars, with new insurance data revealing nine out of 10 of Australia’s most dangerous roads are found in Victoria’s capital.

But while motorists are most likely to have a bingle in Melbourne, the worst outcome for drivers occurs more often in New South Wales.

Police statistics show that so far this year, 296 people have died in crashes in NSW – up from 285 this time in 2018.

Victoria’s road toll is significantly lower than NSW (78 fewer deaths so far this year) but the state’s authorities are grappling with a huge spike in road deaths in recent months.

As of Wednesday, there had been 218 people killed on Victorian roads – up from 163 people this time last year.

Figures released by insurance company AAMI on Wednesday showed the most dangerous road in all of Australia’s capital cities was Plenty Road at Bundoora, in Melbourne’s north-eastern suburbs.

Drivers have a lot to contend with on the busy road, which is popular with commuters, including thousands of university students heading to La Trobe and RMIT universities.

It has several lanes of traffic in both directions, multiple traffic lights and a tram line in the middle – so it may not come as a surprise that it’s a contender for the nation’s most unsafe road.

The most recent death on Bundoora’s Plenty Road occurred on July 16, when a local 84-year-old man died after he was stuck by an oncoming tram while crossing the road.

The Victorian government is working on upgrading the major road, with extra lanes between McKimmies Road and Bush Boulevard now running in both directions.

It has also been rolling out safety infrastructure on the state’s highest risk roads through the $1.4 billion Towards Zero action plan.

In second place on AAMI’s list was Springvale Road.

Every week, an average of two crashes happen on Springvale Road from Glen Waverley to Springvale, according to the insurance data.

Ringwood’s Maroondah Highway was another notable danger zone, as well as Doncaster’s Doncaster Road, Rowville’s Stud Road, Mulgrave’s Wellington Road and Campbellfield’s Sydney Road.

The only crash location in the nation’s top 10 that was not in Melbourne was Sydney’s Hume Highway at Liverpool, which was ranked fourth most dangerous among our capitals’ roads.

A Transport NSW spokesperson said the government had finished upgrading a popular intersection of the Hume Highway, as well as other improvements in the Liverpool area to boost safety.

In Queensland, 173 people have died in road crashes this year.

Gympie Road in Brisbane was named the worst road for crashes in the Sunshine State’s capital for the second year running.

Dash cam footage below shows a collision at a Brisbane crash hotspot at Ipswich Rd, Annerley. It involves a P-plater who was T-boned and then knocked unconscious before veering into oncoming traffic.

Meanwhile in Western Australia, Perth’s worst crash hot spot was the Albany Highway at Cannington.

So far 137 people have died on roads in WA, with 61 fatal crashes occurring in metro areas and 76 on regional roads.

In South Australia, 86 people have died in crashes this year – 60 on regional roads and 26 in metro areas – compared to 57 around this time last year.

One of Adelaide’s most congested CBD streets, North Terrace, has suffered an almost 20 per cent increase in crashes in the past 12 months, though most of these accidents were low-speed, rear-end collisions.

In Tasmania, as of October 3, 26 people had died in road accidents.

Sandy Bay Road at Sandy Bay, known to suffer congestion in peak periods, was crowned Hobart’s worst crash spot, according to AAMI’s index.

In the Australian Capital Territory, the Monaro Highway in Hume was shamed as the worst crash spot in Canberra despite a 20 per cent decrease in accidents from 2018 to 2019.

Four people have died on the ACT’s roads this year.