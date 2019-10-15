Scott Morrison has defended his government’s response to the ongoing drought in a testy exchange on Sydney radio.

The Prime Minister, repeatedly pressed by host Alan Jones on Tuesday, insisted he was doing all he could to help drought-ravaged rural and regional towns.

“We want the farmers and the communities to get through this drought, but we can’t kid ourselves that there’s a magic wand and a magic cash splash that is going to make this thing totally solved,” he told radio 2GB.

Tuesday’s interview featured a recorded call from a man named Mark in Bourke, who became emotional about the devastating effect of the drought in north-west NSW.

“Give us some bloody hope Scott,” Mark said.

“My town is dying, the country’s dying and you’re not giving us hope.”

Mr Morrison called Mark after hearing his message last week, and said he was satisfied with the Coalition’s efforts to support those in need.

“At the end of the conversation, Alan, this is what he said to me. He said, ‘This is the hope I was looking for Scott.’ That’s what Mark said to me yesterday,” the PM said.

Challenged by Jones about Australia sending $1 billion to Indonesia after the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, Mr Morrison replied: “We’re doing more than that in the drought, we’re doing seven times that.”

The Morrison government has announced a $7 billion drought response package. It is made up of $5 billion for the Future Drought Fund – $100 million a year from next July for drought research and to review farming methods – and $2 billion in concessional loans for farmers.

But Jones demanded to know what the Morrison government was doing to immediately help farmers.

“They can’t survive today,” he said. “I’m not talking about long-term viability, what can you do today?”

As the interview fired up, he snapped at the PM: “Don’t talk to me, I’m a farmer’s son and you’re not.”

The response has been enormous! Michelle: “That interview should sign the end of his Prime Ministership.” Anna: “I felt like putting my fist through the radio.” Jim: “This guy’s a waste of space.” Robert: “My blood’s boiling.” Chris: “He’s a failure!”#auspol https://t.co/MrfDfl2e4H — 2GB 873 (@2GB873) October 14, 2019

Jones also pressed Mr Morrison to bankroll farmers struggling to keep breeding stock alive. But the PM argued that fodder and freight subsidies were the responsibility of state governments.

“The government – whether it’s state, federal or anyone else – we can do a lot of things to help people try to get through this but the government cannot make it rain,” he said.

“The government can’t make life as it was before the drought. And if anyone is suggesting that could be done, then they are lying to the people of rural and regional Australia.”

Mr Morrison was also urged to release a report written by drought co-ordinator Stephen Day.

“He provided that report to the government … it’s coming through cabinet at present,” Mr Morrison said.

“His report has already informed so much of what we’ve done already. Cabinet is finalising its final response to that report.”

-with AAP