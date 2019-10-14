News National Coalition blunder: Talking points accidentally sent to journalists
Christian Porter played down the error in an interview on the ABC, saying 'these things happen'. Photo: AAP
The Prime Minister’s office has accidentally sent the Coalition’s talking points to the entire Canberra press gallery, highlighting some of the government’s perceived vulnerabilities.

The extensive talking points cover a broad range of topics including drought assistance, a banking inquiry and climate change targets.

The document contains a series of anticipated questions from journalists on potential weak spots, including the lack of a national drought policy, rising carbon emissions and inadequacy of the Newstart allowance.

As television and radio hosts made light of the blunder, Attorney-General Christian Porter denied it was an embarrassment.

“I didn’t know that they were [distributed],” he told ABC radio on Monday.

“These things happen from time to time.”

The government likes to coordinate its message, ensuring its members are on the same page on a wide range of issues.

While there is nothing particularly sensitive in the document, it offers a rare insight into how political spin is crafted.

