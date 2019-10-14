Coalition blunder: Talking points accidentally sent to journalists

The Prime Minister’s office has accidentally sent the Coalition’s talking points to the entire Canberra press gallery, highlighting some of the government’s perceived vulnerabilities.

The extensive talking points cover a broad range of topics including drought assistance, a banking inquiry and climate change targets.

The document contains a series of anticipated questions from journalists on potential weak spots, including the lack of a national drought policy, rising carbon emissions and inadequacy of the Newstart allowance.

As television and radio hosts made light of the blunder, Attorney-General Christian Porter denied it was an embarrassment.

“I didn’t know that they were [distributed],” he told ABC radio on Monday.

“These things happen from time to time.”

The Coalition talking points accidentally mailed out today are extensive! Basically a cheat sheet for MPs This bit is good: pic.twitter.com/S06wfCKiix — 𝕤𝕒𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕒 𝕞𝕒𝕚𝕕𝕖𝕟 (@samanthamaiden) October 13, 2019

The government likes to coordinate its message, ensuring its members are on the same page on a wide range of issues.

While there is nothing particularly sensitive in the document, it offers a rare insight into how political spin is crafted.

-AAP