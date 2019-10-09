Since the Tampa crisis in 2001, when the government refused entry to hundreds of refugees aboard a Norwegian freighter, asylum seekers arriving by boat has been a divisive political issue.

The Coalition government is proud of its efforts to reduce the number of boats arriving since 2013.

But now the Labor opposition wants to highlight a growing trend for asylum seekers arriving by plane.

Labor’s home affairs spokeswoman, Kristina Keneally, on Tuesday accused the government of mismanaging the borders.

“There’s evidence that what is happening [is] that criminal syndicates, people smugglers have shifted their business model from boats to planes,” she said.

“They’re trafficking people here, these people are working in exploited conditions.”

Immigration Minister David Coleman argues, however, the figures are actually trending down, and that his government is granting fewer protection visas to aeroplane arrivals than Labor did in government.

So what are the figures?

Compared to five years ago, it’s clear more people are now arriving by air and lodging protection-visa applications.

2014-15

⚫⚫⚫⚫ 8,562 persons

2015-16

⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫ 12,673

2016-17

⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫ 18,267

2017-18

⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫ 27,884

2018-19

⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫ 24,520

Up to August 19, another 4,037 had made claims.

Labor argues the number of arrivals in July and August suggests 2019-20 is likely to bring the largest number of arrivals on record.

But the government believes the arrivals have peaked, and the 4,000-odd claims so far in 2019-20 are actually down compared to last year for the same period.

Mr Coleman sought to highlight that actual grants of protection visas to air arrivals were down in the past three years compared to the last three years of Labor’s government.

In a press conference in Sydney on Tuesday, he said 25,000 people were in Australia appealing against a negative onshore-protection decision, either before the Administrative Appeals Tribunal or the courts.

But he would not reveal the number of people in Australia right now who are overstaying their visas.

What’s causing the growth?

Despite the buzz around aeroplane arrivals this week, the issue is not new.

The government links the increase to a rising number of visitors, citing growth of 57 per cent over the past 10 years of tourists and international students, and 32 per cent over the past three years.

But it’s clear there are also other issues at play, including a disproportionately high number of Malaysians coming to Australia then applying for asylum.

A Senate committee report from earlier this year stated:

“The Department of Home Affairs agreed that Malaysian nationals would apply for an electronic travel authority (ETA), arrive in Australia and, quite often, would immediately put in for protection which would enable them to work and stay in Australia for as much as eight years.

The ETA allows visitors from countries such as Malaysia to visit Australia using a visa, which is available online.

The Department of Home Affairs told the committee there was an integrity issue with the ETA.

But there are currently no plans to restrict access to the ETA for people from Malaysia or other countries.