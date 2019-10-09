A Queensland father who swung from a Brisbane bridge for more than eight hours said he was motivated by the heartbreaking impacts of a climate emergency.

Paul Jukes, 49, said he blamed climate change for the recent Binna Burra bushfires that destroyed the memorial for his wife, who died when his daughters were very young.

His drastic action came on the same day an emergency was declared amid intense fires threatening south-east Queensland and northern New South Wales.

“She asked (for) her ashes to be scattered in Lamington National Park and a memorial was set up and it just burnt,” Mr Jukes said.

“My daughters have lost that connection to their mother.”

The engineer and experienced rock climber from Airlie Beach spent most of Tuesday dangling in a hammock about 10 metres underneath Brisbane’s Story Bridge, about 50 metres above the river.

Mr Juke’s was one of a number of public demonstrations held across the world as activists called for more government action on climate change.

The protest movement comes as eight homes were damaged and one home destroyed in fires ripping through south-east Queensland and northern New South Wales on Tuesday.

An emergency was declared for all three bushfires and authorities were warning on Tuesday night that the danger was not over yet.

Queensland has been sweltering to temperatures more than 10 degrees Celsius above average.

This my commute into city on the ferry…. there is a guy in a hammock dangling from the Story Bridge pic.twitter.com/pG40f6lruJ — charlene dewar (@charlene_dewar) October 7, 2019

Laidley, a small town southwest of Brisbane, was in total emergency lockdown and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) warned on Tuesday that it was too late to leave home.

There is a bushfire approaching Laidley. It is now too late to leave the area. Driving now would be extremely dangerous. https://t.co/jcWGCvgxbo — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) October 8, 2019

QFES warned the fire was “expected to have a significant impact on the community” and that roads would be destroyed within hours.

The declared fire zone in Laidley is bounded by Railway Street, Drayton Road, Rosewood-Laidley Road, Old Grandchester Road, Range Crescent, Patrick Street and Vaux Street.

Residents under threat should call triple zero immediately.

Police have declared an emergency situation at #Laidley this afternoon due to a developing bush fire threat.

If you are in the area, leave immediately if it is safe to do so. If you are outside the area, do not try and enter.

More: https://t.co/2QwnbzQKNP pic.twitter.com/xdF0cTF7xr — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) October 8, 2019

Meanwhile, another menacing fire was approaching the rural townships of Thornton and Townson near Glen Rock National Park.

At 2pm on Tuesday the blaze was burning in a northerly direction from the Glen Rock National Park towards Main Camp Creek Road.

Residents there were advised to leave immediately.

On the north coast of NSW, a bushfire was threatening Tenterfield for the second time in a month.

By 2pm, the NSW Rural Fire Service had issued an emergency warning for the fire burning near Kildare Road, just four kilometres west of the town.

Strong westerly winds were pushing the fire closer and closer towards the township.

In Melbourne, far from the threat of bushfires, about 200 Extinction Rebellion members walked onto busy intersections in the CBD and stopped traffic to demand urgent government action on climate change.

“When the traffic lights say walk, we all go out with our flags at the same time and stay there to hold up the intersection,” Veronica Curmi told The New Daily on the steps of Parliament House.

“We had music and dancing in the street and we handed out information.”

Ms Curmi said the police arrived within five minutes of the blockade and removed about 40 protesters.

“They try and make us look like we’re the dangerous ones … we’re portrayed as weirdo, radical, dangerous types who stop traffic and disrupt the system but it’s the system that’s destroying our planet,” she said.

“We’re just ordinary people who care about the planet because it’s the only one we’ve got.”