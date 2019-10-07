Tony Abbott takes swipe at ‘ambitious’ Malcolm Turnbull

Former PM Tony Abbott has taken a shot at his political rival, Malcolm Turnbull, blaming Mr Turnbull’s ambition – rather than a divided government – for his own loss of leadership.

Mr Abbott, in his first extensive interview since he lost his Sydney seat of Warringah at the May federal election, said he might also consider a return to parliament.

“It wasn’t that we had a divided government, it was more that there was one person who was determined to get to the top by hook or by crook,” Mr Abbott told The Australian in an interview to mark the 75 anniversary of the Liberal Party.

“Malcolm always thought it was his destiny to be prime minister and I happened to be the obstacle to that and so he dealt with me as best he could.”

Mr Abbott described himself as “the accidental leader” of the Liberal Party. He insisted the top job was not on his radar until Mr Turnbull’s leadership faltered over climate change in late 2009.

With the Liberal Party divided, Mr Abbott emerged as its new leader, beating Mr Turnbull by just one vote. In turn, Mr Turnbull toppled Mr Abbott in a subsequent leadership spill in 2015.

Mr Abbott said he had mostly forgiven those who turned on him and would consider a return to parliament – although he admitted that was unlikely.

“If the Liberal Party ever wanted me to do that, I would be more than happy to consider it, but I find it difficult to imagine the circumstances that they would want me,” he said.

“I’m not ruling it out but I’m not expecting it to happen.”

Last week it was revealed Mr Abbott was joining the board of the Australian War Memorial in his first official appointment since leaving politics.

-with AAP