“Nobody in my daily life would have ever thought that I was using ice. Nobody,” recalls Tahlia Adams.

The 29-year-old was a self-described high-functioning addict, despite depending on the drug every single day.

“I was using for about ten years. And I used a lot. I would spend about $1,000 a week on ice,” she said.

But you wouldn’t have known it.

During her addiction, Ms Adams held down full-time senior finance jobs, completed a business degree and had a stable home and partner.

When the pull of ice increased, Ms Adams took a hit in the morning before work, in the bathroom at lunch, and when she got home in the evening.

“People think that an ice user is somebody who’s crazy, like the crazy homeless person. Or the people who are stealing cars, or robbing old people,” she said.

“But it’s not like that. I wasn’t what people think a drug addict looked like.

“I presented the same as I do today.”

One hit cost less than $50

Methamphetamine is the most-used illicit stimulant in Australia.

It’s estimated nearly 10,000 kilograms of the drug was consumed, smoked or injected last year — more than double the consumption of cocaine.

The massive growth of ice use has been fuelled by its relative availability and cheapness, with one hit generally costing less than $50.

But the continued spread of the ice epidemic has Australians worried.

Ninety per cent of respondents to the ABC’s Australia Talks National Survey rated drug and alcohol abuse as a problem for Australia, alongside household debt and cost of living.

Ms Adams said she’s proof ice addiction doesn’t discriminate and can affect anyone, without those around them even knowing.

Eventually, the grip of ice became so consuming it sent Ms Adam’s life spiralling out of control — all the way to prison.

“You can only maintain that lifestyle for so long,” she said.

“I lost my house, and I lost my job and I lost my long-term boyfriend.

“And then I didn’t know what to do, what options did I have?

“I tried to go to rehab and there were no places.

“I was homeless, I needed money, I was living in my car. And I was still hooked on ice.

“So I decided selling drugs was the way I was going to support myself, and get myself out of this bad situation I was in.

“And it just was the worst mistake of my life, because now, my life’s changed forever,” she said.