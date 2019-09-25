Barnaby ‘sets record straight’ on drought

Barnaby Joyce has launched a strident self-defence after copping flak for failing to produce a final report as drought envoy.

In a video posted to Facebook, the Nationals backbencher sifted through letters from the prime minister about his feedback on the drought, before taking aim at Labor frontbencher Joel Fitzgibbon.

“Look at this correspondence and reports pertinent to the drought,” Mr Joyce said.

“So you goose, stop saying I never sent off reports.”

The former Nationals leader was appointed to the role days after Scott Morrison became Prime Minister in August last year.

Labor said the newly created job was a farce to stop him challenging Nationals leader Michael McCormack.

“Barnaby Joyce’s appointment was clearly a farce to keep him busy and stop him hunting down Michael McCormack,” Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese told reporters in Bendigo on Tuesday.

The position was scrapped after the Coalition was re-elected in May.

Last week, Labor asked for Mr Joyce’s final report from his work at drought envoy, but was told by Drought Minister David Littleproud that he never prepared such a document.

“Barnaby Joyce has had five different explanations for his failure to do his work properly,” Mr Fitzgibbon said.

“The claims can’t all be right and the prime minister can clarify the matter by releasing any documents Barnaby Joyce submitted.”

-AAP