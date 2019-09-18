News National Qantas, Virgin bosses say lack of monopoly regulation on airports squeezing consumers and airlines dry
Updated:

Qantas, Virgin bosses say lack of monopoly regulation on airports squeezing consumers and airlines dry

Airlines and airports have pointed the finger at each other over the cause of price increases. Photo: Getty
Tom Iggulden Tom Iggulden
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Airlines and airports have blamed each other for steep increases in ticket prices over recent years.

But neither has promised to lower prices despite airlines calling on the Federal Government to intervene on their side of the dispute.

The two big airline bosses will visit Canberra on Wednesday to urge Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to regulate airports to stop them charging excessive landing fees.

“It’s a unicorn,” Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce told AM.

“There shouldn’t be an unregulated revenue stream in a monopoly environment.

“There is in this case and that’s bad for consumers.”

Virgin chief executive Paul Scurrah said airports have charged his airline an extra $109 million over the last three years.

“So it makes it almost impossible for us to keep discounting airfares where we’re absorbing those charges going through,” he told AM.

The airline bosses want the Government to get the ACCC to arbitrate when airlines and airports cannot agree on fees.

Qantas boss Alan Joyce said the airline intends to pass any savings from landing fees onto consumers. Photo: Reuters

But they have not guaranteed they will pass on any savings to consumers.

“So our intent is this will be passed onto consumers, that’s what we want,” Mr Joyce told AM.

He said competition between the airlines would mean lower costs, which should lead to lower prices.

Melbourne Airport’s Lyell Strambi said Productivity Commission reports have cleared airports of abusing monopoly powers. Photo: AAP

But Melbourne Airport chief executive Lyell Strambi said the airlines would likely keep any cost savings as profit.

“You see grand final weekend where prices double and triple; that’s got nothing to do with airport charges,” he said.

Mr Strambi said four consecutive Productivity Commission reports have cleared airports of abusing their monopoly powers on landing fees.

-ABC

Trending Now

abortion bill NSW
Garry Linnell: This is the real practice the right-to-life protests should focus on
Friends showrunners reveal two episodes they wish they hadn’t done
Australian fuel reserves create concern
‘Unprecedented’ attack creates huge risk for Australian oil supplies
More strife for Gladys Liu as election signage challenge goes to High Court
Genetics laboratory fire in Yarram destroys 100 cryogenic cylinders containing cattle semen
‘Nobody will be able to help’: Emergency services unprepared for worsening fire seasons