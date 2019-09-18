Qantas, Virgin bosses say lack of monopoly regulation on airports squeezing consumers and airlines dry

Airlines and airports have blamed each other for steep increases in ticket prices over recent years.

But neither has promised to lower prices despite airlines calling on the Federal Government to intervene on their side of the dispute.

The two big airline bosses will visit Canberra on Wednesday to urge Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to regulate airports to stop them charging excessive landing fees.

“It’s a unicorn,” Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce told AM.

“There shouldn’t be an unregulated revenue stream in a monopoly environment.

“There is in this case and that’s bad for consumers.”

Virgin chief executive Paul Scurrah said airports have charged his airline an extra $109 million over the last three years.

“So it makes it almost impossible for us to keep discounting airfares where we’re absorbing those charges going through,” he told AM.

The airline bosses want the Government to get the ACCC to arbitrate when airlines and airports cannot agree on fees.

But they have not guaranteed they will pass on any savings to consumers.

“So our intent is this will be passed onto consumers, that’s what we want,” Mr Joyce told AM.

He said competition between the airlines would mean lower costs, which should lead to lower prices.

But Melbourne Airport chief executive Lyell Strambi said the airlines would likely keep any cost savings as profit.

“You see grand final weekend where prices double and triple; that’s got nothing to do with airport charges,” he said.

Mr Strambi said four consecutive Productivity Commission reports have cleared airports of abusing their monopoly powers on landing fees.

-ABC